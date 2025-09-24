The Pixel Watch app just got a makeover you might actually notice

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Pixel Watch app update introduces a new blue-purple icon with a more realistic design.

The update also adds a story-style carousel highlighting Fitbit, Gemini, Wallet, and more.

Menus and the Tiles screen now use Material 3 Expressive containers for a cleaner look.

Google is still giving the Pixel Watch ecosystem a fresh coat of paint. The latest Pixel Watch companion-app update introduces a new icon and spreads more of the Material 3 Expressive style throughout the interface.

As spotted by 9to5Google, version 4.1 of the Pixel Watch app replaces the old four-color icon with a more realistic watch drawing in blue and purple. It shows the case, crown, and band in detail, with pill-shaped hands that match the Material 3 Expressive design language. The shift also aligns with the recent refreshes of the Alarm, Timer, and Stopwatch icons.

The blue and purple update doesn’t stop at the surface. A new story-style carousel now lives at the top of the app’s main screen, walking you through features like Fitbit, Personal Safety, Gemini, and Wallet. This is meant as a colorful bit of assistance for first-time setup or if you want a refresher on what the watch can do.

Menus also get more of the M3 Expressive treatment. Lists are grouped in rounded containers for more apparent separation, and the Tiles screen adopts the same style. It’s the same visual direction we’ve already seen on the Pixel Watch 4 and in the redesigned Fitbit app on the watch itself.

We noted how Expressive design really shines on the Pixel Watch 4’s domed display, especially with brighter colors and playful fonts. This app refresh brings the phone side of the experience into the same family.

If you don’t see version 4.1 yet, keep an eye on the Play Store as Google says it’s rolling out now.

