Pixel Watch owners can't get the ECG app to work, but a fix may be on the way

Fortunately, it appears that Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. A commenter claims they received the following response from the support team:

Thank you for letting us know about this issue. We are currently working to resolve the issue and plan to implement the fix in the near future. To ensure the quickest possible resolution, please keep your Fitbit device and app up to date.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you for your understanding.