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Pixel Watch owners can't get the ECG app to work, but a fix may be on the way
39 minutes ago
- Some Pixel Watch owners are having trouble with the Google ECG app.
- Users are unable to open the app on their smartwatch.
- It appears that the support team is already aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
Pixel Watch owners have been experiencing some problems with their smartwatches recently. Earlier today, we reported that cyclists are missing their workout data. If that wasn’t enough, it appears that the Google ECG app has also stopped working for some.
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If you’re not familiar with the Google ECG app, it lets you check your heart for signs of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. It was formerly known as the Fitbit ECG app, but has undergone a name change as Google moves away from the Fitbit branding.
Pixel Watch owners are flocking to Reddit to report that they can’t get the ECG app to open on their wrists. These users are being greeted by a notification that reads, “Reopen the app and try again.” One user states that the app fails every time they try to open it on their device. We have spotted several reports of this issue from Pixel Watch 2, 3, and 4 users.
Fortunately, it appears that Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. A commenter claims they received the following response from the support team:
Thank you for letting us know about this issue. We are currently working to resolve the issue and plan to implement the fix in the near future. To ensure the quickest possible resolution, please keep your Fitbit device and app up to date.We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you for your understanding.
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