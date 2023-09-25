Pixel Watch 2 appears in black, UK price leaked

Roland Quandt/X

TL;DR The UK price of the Pixel Watch 2 has leaked, suggesting a slight bump compared to the first Pixel Watch.

The smartwatch can also be seen in all-black in a newly leaked image.

It’s raining Google leaks today, and we’re wondering just what the company will announce on October 4 that we already don’t know. Anyhow, this latest Pixel Watch 2 price leak comes from WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt, who has revealed not only how much the smartwatch will cost in the UK but also an image of how it’ll look in all black.

According to Quandt, the Pixel Watch 2’s base price is set at £349 (versus £339 today). That’s a more minor bump than the price hike expected on the Pixel 8 series.

UK base prices for the new Google products: Google Pixel 8: 699 GBP

Google Pixel 8 Pro: 999 GBP.

Google Pixel Watch 2: 349 GBP. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2023

Google already shared a video of the upcoming smartwatch in its silver colorway, and now Quandt’s latest leak shows us a clearer picture of it dressed in all black (see above). We’re just missing the gold colorway that’s also expected to join the pack.

As you can see, not much has changed on the outside of the Pixel Watch 2. It still carries the dome display with the same thick bezels. That panel is also still expected to have a 1.2-inch round OLED with a resolution of 384 x 384.

The bigger changes might all be hidden inside the Pixel Watch 2 as it’s expected to feature an upgraded processor, ultra-wideband (UWB) support, and an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) for stress tracking. There could also be a built-in thermometer to measure skin temperature, similar to the Fitbit Sense 2. Of course, you’ll see Wear OS 4 on the smartwatch, which should also bring some new UI and software features.

Comments