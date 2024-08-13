The Pixel Watch 3 is great, but the Pixel Watch 2's price drop is even better

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 2 has dropped to $250 for the Wi-Fi model and $300 for the LTE version.

The new Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349.99, matching the original price of the Pixel Watch 2.

At $100 less than the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 still offers a solid smartwatch experience.

The Pixel Watch 3 has finally been unveiled, bringing with it a slew of new features and deeper integration with the Pixel ecosystem that sets it apart from its competitors. While Google has managed to avoid a price bump, the watch’s starting price of $350 for the smaller, Wi-Fi-only version is not exactly pocket change.

But there’s good news for those who have been considering a Pixel Watch but were hesitant about the price. Google has dropped the price of the Pixel Watch 2 from $349.99 to a friendlier $249.99 (h/t: 9to5Google). The LTE variant has also dropped from $400 to $300. That’s significantly cheaper than the smaller Pixel Watch 3’s LTE variant, which will cost you $450.

If you’re eyeing a good smartwatch but prefer to save a bit of cash, this might be your chance to get a fantastic piece of tech without breaking the bank.

The Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3 (41mm) are virtually identical in size and design, and they share the same processor, battery, and other internal goodies. The Pixel Watch 3 does come with a few upgrades, like slimmer bezels and a brighter screen, but if you’re just looking for a reliable smartwatch that tracks your fitness and looks stylish, the Pixel Watch 2 ($349.99 at Amazon) is still a solid choice — especially at its new price point.

That being said, the Pixel Watch 3 brings some snazzy new features to the table. For starters, you can now check out live feeds from your Nest cameras right on your wrist. Plus, there are new fitness metrics and running-specific features designed to help you stay on track with your goals.

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch that delivers a high-end experience with the latest features and improved integration with the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Watch 3 is now available for pre-order through the Google Store and major retailers. Shipping will begin on September 10.

