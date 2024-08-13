This is every new Google Pixel Watch 3 health and fitness feature we know about

Google’s newest smartwatch has officially landed, packing the latest Wear OS experience and a handful of new tools and features. Like past generations, the watch also integrates thoroughly with the Fitbit platform and boasts advanced sensors to help users access powerful wellness tools. Find out all the new health-focused features available on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

Loss of Pulse

Google

One of the most exciting health and safety features added to the Pixel Watch 3 is Loss of Pulse Detection, a tool we haven’t seen before on a smartwatch. The feature can detect if/when a user’s heart suddenly stops beating and automatically place a call to emergency services. Loss of Pulse will also issue an automated message that includes the users’ location. Rollout of the feature will start in September in various countries in Europe, with added availability over time.

Auto Bedtime Mode

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

For the best results when it comes to tracking key health stats, the Pixel Watch 3 is designed to stay on users’ wrists. To that end, the watch packs improved battery specs and, for the first time, even comes in two sizes to offer a perfect fit to more shoppers. These factors come into play more than ever in overnight tracking when the watch collects critical sleep and recovery data.

For the first time, the Pixel Watch 3 also offers auto bedtime mode. This mode automatically detects when users fall asleep, turns off notifications and the always-on display, and enters a lower power mode to conserve battery life, all while tracking sleep stats. In the morning, the watch automatically exits bedtime mode as well.

Holistic approach to training

Google

As has been a growing trend in the wearables market, Fitbit also aims to offer a more well-rounded approach to fitness tracking. This includes advanced training tools, especially for runners.

Related to workouts, users can now access the tools below: Workout building

Real-time workout guidance and target-setting

Improved heart rate accuracy

Added compatibility with heart rate equipment

Google offline maps for saved routes

Media controls integrated into workout screens

Advanced motion sensing for details like stride length, cadence, and vertical oscillation

Post-workout actionable insights

A new running dashboard in the Fitbit app

Readiness Score, Cardio Score, and Target Score

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Thanks to Fitbit’s updated algorithm, the Pixel Watch 3 also features an all-new Readiness Score. Readiness Score offers useful insights into your workout load and recovery based on your resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep stats.

Google

Cardio Score, meanwhile, tracks your heart rate exertion throughout the day to offer insights about your training status. The tool helps guide you towards improving or maintaining your fitness (depending on your goals) by letting you know if you are over or undertraining.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 3 also introduces Target Score, which delivers personalized daily workout targets. Target Load helps you maximize performance without risking injury by under-prioritizing recovery. In other words, users will no longer be asked to meet a generic step count but instead will aim for personalized goals.

Morning Brief If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, now Pixel Watch 3 users can add helpful insights to their plate. Fitbit’s new Morning Brief feature delivers a daily digest of users’ personal stats, including a Readiness Score, Target Score, sleep tracking stats, and any other tracked metrics of note. The briefs will also cover details about the day to come, such as the upcoming weather.

AI features for Fitbit Premium users

Google

All of the features above are available to all Pixel Watch 3 users, but as always, Fitbit Premium members can access even more tools. These include AI-generated run recommendations, advanced insights, and exclusive workout content. Anyone interested in these tools can access them via the free six-month membership that comes with each Pixel Watch 3 purchase.

How do you like the new health features on the Pixel Watch 3? Are they convincing enough to buy the new smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below!

You might like

Comments