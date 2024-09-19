Pixel Watch 2 is selling at a crazy low $75 at select Target stores

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Select Targets are running a clearance sale on the Pixel Watch 2.

Prices have been slashed down to as low as $75.

It appears the heavy discount only applies to the Bay and Hazel colorways.

The Pixel Watch 2 may be a year old at this point, but it’s still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Now that the Pixel Watch 3 is out, the 2023 wearable is even more affordable than it was at launch with multiple retailers dropping the price down by $100. But if that’s not a big enough price cut to get you to throw down some money on the second-gen model, you might want to check your local Target for some serious savings.

It appears select Target stores are currently running a clearance sale on the Pixel Watch 2. According to one Reddit post, the retailer has reduced the price from $249.99 down to $74.99. Several commenters confirmed they were also able to get in on the deal at their local Targets. One Redditor stated that the Pixel Watch 2 wasn’t marked down at their Target, but after asking an employee to check the price, it came out to $75.

Based on the reports, it seems the heavy discount only applies to the Bay and Hazel color options. The Black and Porcelain colorways were still selling at full price.

This is quite an amazing deal, to say the least. So if your Target is also running this clearance sale, you may want to hurry up and capitalize on it before supplies run out.

You should keep in mind that Google is offering trade-ins toward the purchase of a Pixel Watch 3 ($349.99 at Amazon). So if you want the company’s latest and greatest, you could trade-in your newly acquired Pixel Watch 2 to save on your Piexl Watch 3 purchase. Google is currently offering $120 in trade-in value for a Pixel Watch 2 that’s in good condition.

