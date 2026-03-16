Survey suggests Pixel VPN is not nearly as popular as Google would like it to be

There are plenty of perks to Pixel phones, including Pixel VPN. Google’s free virtual private network, offered to its smartphone users, routes internet traffic through the company’s secure servers when needed, making it a great option for obfuscating internet activity while on the go.

It’s arguably one of the best Pixel-exclusive features, yet remarkable how many users don’t seem to know it exists. To gauge just how many of our readers actually use this service, we ran a poll. The results are as follows. This poll garnered just over 2,100 votes, and it’s telling just how many Pixel users don’t use Pixel VPN. While 41.4% of respondents confirm that they use the service, the remainder either don’t care about it (19.6%) or haven’t used it yet but plan to (39.6%). Either way, more than one in every two Pixel users isn’t using one of the phone series’ best features.

So why is this the case? While there’s no single reason, some readers offered some insight into why they don’t use Pixel VPN. Commenter shie896 calls it a “battery drainer,” but does note that it’s “nice if I’m heavily using my Pixel in public.”

stethhicks2 echoed that sentiment, suggesting it’s probably not worth using around the clock and shouldn’t be trusted with all your data.

“Only worth using on public networks,” they write, “Otherwise you’re just letting Google spy on you even more than they already are. Most VPNs are not to be trusted.”

Commenter lawsonf called Pixel VPN “erratic and unpredictable,” and laments the fact that the service seemingly stops certain sites from loading.

While Pixel VPN is certainly a nice feature to have in a pinch, I personally have never used it. I largely rely on an alternative VPN service that I can use across multiple other devices. If you do use Pixel VPN, let us know when and why in the comments below. And, if you don’t, explain your reasoning too.

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