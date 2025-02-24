Google just gave Pixel owners a new choice when it comes to warranty plans

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google now offers a two-year, one-time payment Preferred Care plan for Pixel phones.

Previously, this option was only available to Fitbit devices.

Asurion has replaced Assurant as the insurance provider.

Whether you dropped your phone on the sidewalk or forgot it was still in your pocket as you jumped into the pool, accidents happen. That’s why warranties exist, to give you some peace of mind in case something goes wrong. For Pixel owners, Google offers an extended warranty plan called Preferred Care. While this service has long only been offered as a monthly plan for Pixel devices, it looks like you’ll soon have a second option.

If you visit the Preferred Care support page, you might notice it has recently been updated. The most notable of the changes is the inclusion of a 2-year plan for Pixel devices that only requires a one-time payment. Previously, this 2-year option was only available for Fitbit models.

According to the document, all of the Pixel phones from the Pixel 7 and up are eligible for the 2-year plan. Additionally, the plan includes the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch 2, and both models of the Pixel Watch 3.

If you’re planning on getting the 2-year plan, here’s what it will cost based on the device:

Pixel 9, 8: $159

Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 8 Pro: $249

Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Fold: $279

Pixel 8a: $109

Pixel 7a: $99 Pixel 7 Pro: $199

Pixel 7: $149

Pixel Tablet: $99

Pixel Watch 3: $89

Pixel Watch 2: $89

The other change to the support page involves the insurance provider, which Google is now partnering with Asurion. The company notes that “if your device is shipped on or after February 24, 2025, your Service Contract Provider will be Asurion Warranty Protection Services, LLC, or one of its affiliates.” Assurant, Google’s previous partner, will be the insurance provider for devices shipped before this date.

