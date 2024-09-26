Common Pixel Watch 3 problems and how to fix them

The Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s best wearable yet, with the latest Wear OS 5 software, better battery life, and a host of new features. The device even comes in two sizes to provide a better fit for more wrists. Yet like any smartwatch, the device is not without its bugs. We round up the most common Google Pixel Watch 3 problems, and more importantly, how to solve them. Notably, there haven’t been many reported issues, but the device is still relatively new. We’ll keep this hub updated as more problems pop up.

Pairing issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Before you can get started with your new device, you’ll need to pair the Pixel Watch 3 to an Android phone.

How to pair: To pair your Pixel Watch 3, place the device near a compatible Android 10.0 or newer phone with Bluetooth turned on.

Open the Google Pixel Watch app and follow the on-screen instructions. Select Google Pixel Watch 3 to begin pairing.

A matching pairing code will be displayed on both the app and watch. Tap Pair. If the codes don’t match, restart your watch and try again.

Troubleshooting: Ensure the battery on your Pixel Watch 3 is fully charged.

Turn your smartphone’s Bluetooth off and back on. Keep the phone and Pixel Watch 3 within Bluetooth range of each other (about 1.6ft).

Ensure that the phone and Google Pixel Watch app are both up to date, and update your software if needed.

If these solutions do not work, factory reset your Google Pixel Watch 3.

Battery life issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 3 offers the best battery life yet from Google’s smartwatch stable. A fully charged Pixel Watch 3 should last up to 24 hours with Always-on Display enabled and can last up to 36 hours in battery saver mode. If you find your device is not lasting as long as it should, try the solutions below.

Troubleshooting: Utilize Battery Saver mode by swiping down on your watch face and tapping the settings cog, then tapping the battery icon. Tap Turn on Battery saver and tap OK. Battery Saver mode will also automatically turn on when your watch reaches 15% battery life.

Enable Location Accuracy for greater power efficiency by tapping Location in the settings menu. Tap Google Location Accuracy, then tap Turn on Improve Location accuracy.

Disable Tilt-to-wake by tapping Gestures in the settings menu and turning off Tilt-to-wake.

Download music to your device to drain less battery than streaming music uses.

If you still find your battery runs out quickly, you may have a hardware issue and will need to contact Google Support.

Charging issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 3 utilizes the same pin-style charging cradle as the previous generation. The original Pixel Watch charger is not compatible with newer models. The device should reach a full charge from 0 to 100% in 60 to 80 minutes depending on which case size you own. If your watch is not charging, try the solutions below.

Troubleshooting: Ensure you are using the correct charger and that the pins align with the magnetic charging points on the back of your device. The extending cord should line up with the digital crown.

Ensure that both the charger and device are clean and free of debris.

Check that your power source is functioning by plugging a different device into the outlet you are using.

Notification issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

One of the strengths of a smartwatch is its ability to push notifications to users’ wrist. If your Pixel Watch 3 is not managing your notifications correctly, try the solutions below.

Turn on notifications: Open the Google Pixel Watch app on your paired Android phone and go to Settings. Tap Notifications.

Tap each app to individually enable notifications. Troubleshooting: On your Pixel Watch 3, open the Settings menu and tap Vibration, and make sure the Silence watch when not being worn setting disabled.

Ensure that Theater, Bedtime, and Do No Disturb modes are all disabled.

