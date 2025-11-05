Google's new Pixel theme packs are nearly ready to customize your phone with one tap

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing theme packs to Pixel phones with a new app in the Google Play Store, available now.

While users can download the Theme packs app today, the features will require another system or server-side update from Google.

The first seasonal theme pack release includes three themes based on the Wicked: For Good movie.

Pixel phones might be getting theme packs and prioritized notifications in a future Pixel Drop, and Google is releasing a new app ahead of time. Theme packs were already in the works as of early October, when Android Authority managed to surface a new “Themes” entry in the Settings app on Google Pixel phones. Now, Google published a new “Theme packs” app on the Google Play Store, exclusively for Pixels.

Theme packs will make it possible to “personalize your Pixel in one tap,” according to the Play Store listing. “Instantly unlock a complete refresh that updates your wallpaper, icons, sounds, GIFs, and more with seasonal theme packs.”

The first seasonal theme pack collection is based on the Wicked: For Good! movie, and there are three packs to choose from. Each of the “For Good,” “Glinda,” and “Elphaba” packs will automatically adjust your Pixel’s wallpaper and style settings to match their theme.

The Theme packs app is available for download from the Google Play Store as of November 4. That’s the same date leaked for a Pixel Drop release, but the update is yet to rollout, and we don’t know exactly when it will arrive. While users can download and view Theme packs, the app will not work until Google rolls out an update.

In fact, Theme packs is a system app without a standalone user interface. A later update will add Theme packs as a tab within the Wallpaper & Style page in the Settings app. For now, there’s no way to open or access the Theme packs app, even if Pixel users install it.

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

The icon for theme packs is a collection of basic color sample cards on a purple backdrop, plus the sparkle often used for AI features. Wicked: For Good! will be the first and only theme pack available when Theme packs fully rolls out, but Google’s Play Store listing reveals future packs will be released seasonally.

