Pixel Superfans program: What is it and should you join it?

Google might be a monolithic tech company, but in a smartphone market dominated by Apple and Samsung, being a Pixel fan almost feels a little indie. If you’re fully immersed in the Pixel world and want a way to cement this allegiance, you might be interested to know more about the Pixel Superfans program. We’ll explain exactly what it is, who can join, and whether we think it’s worth it.

What is the Pixel Superfans program?

The Pixel Superfans program is a community initiative by Google aimed at enthusiasts of Pixel products. It was initially launched as a pilot in 2020 and was originally pretty exclusive, with membership being on an invite-only basis. It has since expanded to allow anyone eligible to join for free, which we’ll get into later.

The program is designed to create a space where Pixel fans can engage with each other and with Google’s development teams, fostering a closer relationship between the company and its most dedicated users. Of course, it gives Google the chance to learn quite a lot more about the type of people who love its hardware, but it could do that with a survey. the Superfan program allows the community to connect more and offers exclusive benefits.

What are the benefits?

The benefits of being a Pixel Superfan are pretty typical of any fan club. Firstly, there’s a private social community where fans can connect and share their passion for Pixel products. You also get things like invites to virtual and in-person events tailored specifically for Pixel Superfans. These can include opportunities to interact directly with Google’s product and engineering teams, so you could theoretically have some influence over future Pixel devices.

While not guaranteed, Pixel Superfans may get the opportunity to roadtest new Google products early. For example, when Google launched Bard (now Gemini) last year, it gave early access to Pixel Superfans.

On the swag side, there are exclusive gifts for Pixel Superfans, plus discounts on a host of Pixel products. They even run the occasional giveaway where you could win flagship devices like the Pixel Tablet.

Who can join Pixel Superfans?

While the Pixel Superfans program is pretty open, its main restriction is that it is currently only available in three countries. It was only offered in the US and the UK for a long time, with the program recently being opened up to fans in Germany. You have to be over 18 or over to join, and the only people who can’t apply are Google employees, members of the government, and journalists. We feel so left out.

If you’re from one of those three countries, you can sign up here. You have to fill out a fairly long survey, during which you get the chance to express how dedicated and loyal you’ve been to the Pixel brand. As far as we’re aware, this is a sign-up process rather than an application, so you won’t be rejected unless you’re ineligible based on the criteria above.

The program has certain enrolment periods, and if you sign up outside of these windows then you get added to a waitlist. Your request will be processed once the enrollment window opens. Even during the enrollment period, it can take a couple of weeks to be processed. You’ll know you’re in when you receive a welcome email.

Is it worth it?

The program is free to join, so it’s hard to argue that it’s not worth it. Free in monetary terms, that is — you’re paying with a small amount of your time to do the sign-up and with the personal data that you’re handing over to Google. If your Pixel adulation runs deep enough to make the various benefits of the program worth that trade, then you might as well go ahead and join. It’s nice to be part of a like-minded community, feel that you have a stake in where the brand goes next, and get a bit of free merch.

