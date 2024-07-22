Google's recruiting a new wave of Pixel Superfans

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is extending Pixel Superfans to the third country since the program began.

Interested Pixel users over the age of 18 are invited to register their interest.

Members of the program can enjoy access to interviews, merch, events, and more.

So, you’re a Pixel user. Maybe you’ve been one for a while now. And you might even have your eye on next month’s Pixel 9 event, where you might just be in the market for yet another Pixel. Some might say you’re even a Pixel fan — but do you have what it takes to be a Pixel Superfan? For the past few years now, Google’s been selecting some of its most engaged users to participate in what it calls the Pixel Superfans program. First that was invite-only, before we saw it expand to open sign-ups. Now Google’s extending that reach once again, as it opens registration to fans in a whole new region.

Why would you want to register as a Pixel Superfan? The community gives members access to exclusives like talks with Google’s design team, the ability to pick up limited-edition Pixel swag, early access to in-development features, and occasionally even invitations to some IRL events. Plus, it’s free, so why not go ahead and apply?

Well, one good reason why not: Google and its geographic limitations. Restricting access to products and services to only people who live in the right spot is par for the course when it comes to Google, and that’s no different for Pixel Superfans. Initially it was only in the US, before opening to users in the UK. This week, Google’s rolling things out to its fans in Germany (via 9to5Google).

German Pixel aficionados are invited to register their enthusiasm on a new Pixel Superfans sign-up form, just for the country. Just like we’ve seen elsewhere, Google is interested in getting a look at your hobbies and interests, learning about your social media habits, and of course having you confirm all the Pixel hardware you’ve managed to acquire over the years.

If you’ve been waiting for this day for a while, stop thinking “Ich liebe Pixel” for five seconds and get registered to be a Pixel Superfan at the link above.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments