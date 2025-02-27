Google has a fix coming for Pixel's buggy Now Playing feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel users have been facing problems with the Now Playing feature for several months.

A new comment on Google’s Issue Tracker states that a fix will be included in an upcoming release, likely the March Pixel Drop.

Pixel users have been facing issues with the Now Playing feature for several months. As per user reports, the issue seems to affect all models from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 series, with the feature either failing to recognize some songs or not working altogether. If you’ve encountered problems with Now Playing on your Pixel and have been waiting for a fix, we’ve got some good news.

Google appears to have finally addressed the underlying issue, and you won’t have to wait too long for a fix. A recent comment on Google’s Issue Tracker (via Reddit) confirms that the company has successfully quashed the Now Playing bug and plans to release the fix “in an upcoming release.” Although it doesn’t explicitly state the release timeline, we suspect the fix could arrive with the March Pixel Drop.

The March Pixel Drop is also expected to bring a fix for the buggy back gesture on Pixel phones, performance and stability improvements, and a couple of new features. It could finally bring the highly anticipated battery charging limit feature, customizable Do Not Disturb schedules called Modes, home screen icon shape customization, and more. The update will roll out sometime next month, and we’ll let you know if it successfully addresses the Now Playing issue once it’s available.

