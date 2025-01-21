Google finally has a fix coming for Pixel's buggy back gesture

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Pixel 8 Pro

TL;DR Several Pixel users have been facing issues with the back gesture after installing the Android 15 update on their devices.

Affected users report inconsistencies with back gesture activation when swiping inward from the right side of their phone’s screens.

Google has finally addressed the underlying issue and will release the fix with a future update.

The Android 15 update brought several new features to Google’s Pixel devices but also introduced an annoying bug that’s been bothering users for months. The bug affects the back gesture on Pixel phones, preventing users from returning to the previous screen when swiping inwards from the right edge of their phones.

Although temporary fixes like switching to three-button navigation, rebooting, and adjusting gesture sensitivity seemed to help some users, the bug has persisted for most others. Thankfully, Google has successfully addressed the issue and plans to release the fix with a future update.

The bug’s IssueTracker entry now has a “Fixed” status (via PiunikaWeb), and a recent comment from a Googler confirms that a fix will roll out “in an upcoming release.” Unfortunately, the entry doesn’t highlight the underlying cause, so we can’t say what exactly caused the back gesture to malfunction following the Android 15 update.

We expect Google to share more details when it releases the bug fix. We’ll update this post with relevant information as soon as it goes live.

