November Pixel update isn't here yet, but Verizon just spilled the details

All signs point to an imminent release of the November update for Pixel phones, but before the new software arrives, Verizon has once again jumped the gun and given us all the details of what’s coming.

Verizon briefly published the full changelog for the November Pixel update yesterday but has since taken it down, likely because the details were released a bit too early.

Fortunately, the team at DroidLife captured most of the information before it was removed, including the build numbers and full changelog for the November update.

According to Verizon’s listing, the new software is expected to bring the following updates to Pixel phones when it rolls out.

Apart from these fixes and improvements, Google is also expected to introduce new features for Pixel phones as part of an early Pixel Drop , which was rumored some time ago.

Meanwhile, the build numbers available for the November Pixel update are as follows:

Pixel 7a: BP3A.251105.015

BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8: BP3A.251105.015

BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8 Pro: BP3A.251105.015

BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8a: BP3A.251105.015

BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9: BP3A.251105.015

BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL: BP3A.251105.015

BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP3A.251105.015

BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9a : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 10: BD3A.251105.010.E1

BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251105.010.E1

BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.E1

BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel Fold: BP3A.251105.015

Verizon hasn’t yet updated the software update pages for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, which is why they aren’t included in the list above. However, these devices are also expected to receive the November update soon, possibly today, as Verizon initially listed the rollout date as November 10 before taking down the information.