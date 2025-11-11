Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
November Pixel update isn't here yet, but Verizon just spilled the details
2 hours ago
- Verizon accidentally detailed the November Pixel update earlier than planned.
- The software is expected to bring the latest security patch to Pixel phones, along with several bug fixes and performance improvements.
- Google is expected to roll out the November update to Pixel phones any day now, likely today.
All signs point to an imminent release of the November update for Pixel phones, but before the new software arrives, Verizon has once again jumped the gun and given us all the details of what’s coming.
Verizon briefly published the full changelog for the November Pixel update yesterday but has since taken it down, likely because the details were released a bit too early.
Fortunately, the team at DroidLife captured most of the information before it was removed, including the build numbers and full changelog for the November update.
According to Verizon’s listing, the new software is expected to bring the following updates to Pixel phones when it rolls out.
November 2025 Pixel update changelog
Audio
- Addressed an issue that caused occasional system instability and performance slowdowns under certain conditions.
- Devices: Pixel Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro/XL, Pixel 9, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
Battery & charging
- General improvements for charging and battery usage.
- Devices: All
Camera
- Addressed an issue that caused photos taken with the UW and telephoto lenses to exhibit a rainbow-like color pattern under certain conditions.
- Devices: Pixel 10 Pro/XL, Pixel 10, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro/XL, Pixel 9
Framework
- Addressed an issue that prevented some apps from loading under certain conditions.
- Addressed an issue where webcam mode didn’t work properly with connected devices under certain conditions.
- Devices: All
Security
- The current software update provides the most up-to-date Android security patches for your device.
- Devices: All
Apart from these fixes and improvements, Google is also expected to introduce new features for Pixel phones as part of an early Pixel Drop, which was rumored some time ago.
Meanwhile, the build numbers available for the November Pixel update are as follows:
- Pixel 7a: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 8: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 8 Pro: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 8a: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 9: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 9a: BP3A.251105.015
- Pixel 10: BD3A.251105.010.E1
- Pixel 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251105.010.E1
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.E1
- Pixel Fold: BP3A.251105.015
Verizon hasn’t yet updated the software update pages for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, which is why they aren’t included in the list above. However, these devices are also expected to receive the November update soon, possibly today, as Verizon initially listed the rollout date as November 10 before taking down the information.
