Good enough is good enough: Survey shows Pixel Launcher packs everything users need

I install a personal list of favorite Android apps whenever I use a new Pixel, and one of the first apps to go is the default launcher. The Pixel Launcher is an app I’ve tried to love over the years, tweaking it as much as I could to best suit my needs. It wasn’t enough, though.

While I take issue with Pixel Launcher’s rigid design, my colleague Rita El Khoury doesn’t mind it. As she writes in a recent opinion piece: “It’s the smoothest and most reliable launcher I’ve used on my Pixel phones, and each time I came back to it, it felt like I was home.”

It appears that many Pixel smartphone users share this perspective.

We asked readers in a recent poll why they use the Pixel Launcher. The results are now in, and they make for some interesting reading.

Why do you use the Pixel Launcher on your Pixel phone? Over 1,400 votes were tallied, and just under half of the respondents use Pixel Launcher because it has all the features they need. That’s a surprising outcome for me, but I can understand the reasoning behind it.

Pixel Launcher offers two unique features: At A Glance and the search bar. Both occupy a significant portion of the home screen, yet they provide plenty of data and easy access to essential apps and information. Without these two elements, Pixel Launcher would lose its essence.

Almost one in every two readers prefer Pixel Launcher over its myriad alternatives.

I would love for Google to give users more control over these elements. I’m a fan of At A Glance and even enhance it with Smartspacer, but I rarely use the search bar unless by accident. Interestingly, in a separate poll we conducted this past weekend, asking users if they use the search bar, 40% of respondents share my sentiment — they feel that the search bar is a waste of space on the Pixel Launcher home screen.

So, what about those who don’t use Pixel Launcher? It appears that around one in every three readers opt for an alternative for one reason or another.

“I generally like the Pixel Launcher, with the exception of the size, look, and customization of the At A Glance widget, lack of resizing of some widgets, and the row and column counts,” writes reader goughymachine.

“Whichever I use (was Nova for years until recently) is set up to look and work basically like the Pixel Launcher, but with the little changes I’m looking for.”

Reader jared.bryan is adamant that Google shouldn’t force anything on users and suggests this is why Pixel Launcher isn’t their first choice.

“I’ve sent feedback to Google numerous times saying they should always allow full customization (e.g., remove At A Glance, search, etc.). I refuse to use the default launcher until that happens.”

As for the other options, about 14% of readers claim they’re “too lazy to try something else,” which is a rather amusing sentiment, while about 5% didn’t know they could use an alternative launcher. Considering the sheer breadth of alternative Android launchers available, one would think users wouldn’t settle for the default option. However, based on the poll results, Google is providing the majority of users with what they want. Even if you aren’t convinced that Pixel Launcher is the best fit for your phone, you have to applaud Google for keeping the lion’s share of its user base happy.

Do you agree with the results? Is there a specific reason why you forgo Pixel Launcher on your Pixel phone? Drop a comment below with your thoughts.

