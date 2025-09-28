My life would be a mess without these 8 productivity apps

Andy Walker / Android Authority

We all have a daily productivity workflow, whether carefully honed after wild experimentation or naturally formulated through habit. Mine sits in the middle of these two poles. I’ve been on an ongoing mission to streamline my digital life, especially regarding the digital tools and apps I use daily. After years of testing various products and processes, I’ve realized I gravitate toward the same 8 productivity apps. Here’s how I use each of them.

Notion

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

We’ve covered Notion on Android Authority many, many times before, so it’s likely that you’re pretty familiar with the workspace app. It’s endlessly extensible and easily adapts to a variety of use cases. As a result, many users transform their Notion layouts into dedicated bullet journals, planners, and creative spaces. Personally, I keep things simple.

I primarily use Notion for brain dumps, a record of information, like prompts, quotes, and templates I need quick reference to, and as a space for piecing together new ideas. Throw in a few work-related databases and this setup becomes my digital right hemisphere.

While Notion doesn’t have a direct alternative, Obsidian is well worth a shot if you need a platform that focuses more on text and includes more extensive offline support. Those who are open-source leaning might consider Joplin, which allows for self-hosted note storage. Finally, Twos is a potential option if you’re seeking an app for brain dumps alone.

Google Keep

Joe Maring / Android Authority

While I use Notion for long-term ideation and to store more critical pieces of text, I use Google Keep for more immediate content. The app is perfectly created for this use, and thanks to its integration with Google’s voice assistants, I can record and save notes using the Nest Mini in my kitchen, via Android Auto in my car, or through a Gemini Live session. I’ve used the latter to bring some semblance of order to my scattered thoughts or ideas. I also utilize its widgets for my daily chores and weekly shopping lists, sharing them with my partner and its location-based notification feature to highlight a note when I’m in a specific location. Keep is the engine room of my productivity setup.

While it does play a massive role in my digital life, it lacks in several areas. I’d love a few more bullet levels, some mild formatting options, and more options for note organization, but it currently fills a gap that few other products can. As a result, it’s pretty tough to recommend a direct alternative, too, and I don’t believe that there is one that comes close. As mentioned above, Twos might be worth a look, but you’ll lose out on that gorgeous Google Gemini/Assistant functionality.

Google Calendar

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Every productivity setup needs a calendar app, and Google Calendar is still head and shoulders above all else. While I’ve had a love/hate relationship with the Android app, jumping between various alternatives, I’ve always returned to the platform itself.

Like many users, I keep multiple calendars, including a solely personal one, another I share with my partner, and many work calendars. Together, the events from these form the basis of my day. Remove this block from my productivity stack, and everything will come falling down.

Tomato

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The Pomodoro Method is a popular time management technique that balances intense work periods with brief rest spells.

While the traditional split is 25 minutes of work and 5 minutes of rest, that’s simply not enough time for my work style. I prefer using the 30/5 split. After 4 splits, I take an extended 30-minute break in which I go for a brief walk, slot in a quick exercise, or water my plants. This method has proven incredibly useful to my mental health and daily productivity, and has become central to my workday since I implemented it a few years ago.

While the method is actually inspired by a kitchen timer, there are a slew of apps that now serve this purpose. My current preference is an app called Tomato. It’s built using Material 3 Expressive stylings, packs support for Live Notifications, and allows me to tinker with work and rest times based on my energy and concentration levels.

Tomato is by no means the only app in this genre, and I’ve used plenty in the past before settling on it. I could recommend Fomodoro as a viable alternative, and Pomocat if you’re looking for something a little cuter. Alternatively, you could simply use your phone’s clock app.

Samsung Food

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Everyone has to eat, right? I often plan dinners ahead of time to ensure I don’t waste my limited evening time. Samsung Food‘s ingredient-based search functionality helps me catalog recipes I like or seek inspiration.

When it comes to cooking, I appreciate Food’s Smart Cook Mode, which condenses a recipe down to its constituent parts. It makes complex recipes more accessible — a valuable feature for a terrible baker like myself — and cuts the fluff.

While I don’t use the app’s daily meal planning feature — it’s a little too strict and rigid for someone who cooks every three days or so — I use it to mentally note which recipes I intend to make during the week and beyond. I then update my Keep shopping list as required.

Again, I’ll look into self-hosting a digital cookbook app at some point, but Food serves my purposes well for now.

Phone Link / Link to Windows

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

My phone is a massive distraction during my workday, but I still need to access various apps and content on it. To resist the urge to pick it up and deviate, I use Phone Link.

I run Windows machines all around, so Phone Link ensures I receive any phone notifications via my PC’s notification system. I can also mirror my phone screen to my desktop, making it a more seamless part of my computer workflow, and keep in contact with my partner throughout the day without actively picking up my phone. This is incredibly important. The universal clipboard is a really nice touch, too.

Despite its usefulness, Phone Link isn’t flawless. The Windows program suffers from frequent disconnects, while the notifications system doesn’t filter for annoying calls or SMS spam.

Niagara Launcher

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Android launchers aren’t really considered productivity apps, but they are in every sense of the word. They’re the hub of your phone through which every app, feature, and function is accessed. They showcase important information and allow users to customize their daily workflow to suit their needs. As a result, picking the perfect launcher that accommodates all this is central to your productivity.

I’ve used plenty of Android launchers, from the now-defunct Nova Launcher to more inventive products like Microsoft Launcher, Kvaesitso, and Octopi, as well as stock launchers from Samsung and Google. But one launcher I always come back to is Niagara.

The core of Niagara’s design is keeping distractions to an absolute minimum. I’ve covered how my Niagara home screen has been a productivity boon, but in essence, I pin regularly accessed apps to the home screen, utilize search to find everything else, and fully use the launcher’s notifications bundling feature. All this ensures that when I use my phone, it’s for the intended purpose — I’m not dragged into Instagram or other time-wasting apps.

Raindrop.io

Andy Walker / Android Authority

On my daily web travels, I encounter many articles I can’t read during my workday. To keep myself focused, I rely on a dedicated reading app to save these pieces for bedtime or weekend perusal. Pocket served this purpose for years, but since the Mozilla-owned product is defunct, I’ve turned to Raindrop.io.

This is by no means a downgrade, either. Raindrop allows for broader topic categorization and organization, encouraging me to use it. While it doesn’t quite offer a Pocket-like “reading mode” that strips the furniture from these stories, the fact that I can still access all these links from a single resource is still useful.

At some point in the future, I hope to migrate my collection to a self-hosted platform, like Karakeep. I’ve been burned enough by companies purchasing and then killing read-it-later platforms. I wouldn’t have this issue if my reading list were stored on a drive in my office. These are the 8 productivity apps that play a significant role in my digital daily life, but no two people are the same. Do you have any preferred productivity apps or perhaps alternative recommendations for mine? Comment below with your thoughts.

