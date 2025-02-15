The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may get a new setting that helps it work better with some cases

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new “robust open/close detection” setting that improves your Pixel Fold’s ability to tell whether it’s open or closed.

This feature will help when you’re using magnetic cases, which can interfere with the Pixel Fold’s hinge angle sensor.

However, Google warns that this mode increases battery usage.

One of the most appealing features of foldable phones is their dual screens. When you want a larger canvas to see content on, you can unfold them and use the inner display. When you want something a bit more pocketable, you can fold them and use the outer display. Android seamlessly transitions between both displays thanks to a sensor that measures the hinge angle, but magnetic cases or accessories can interfere with that sensor, making it harder for the OS to detect when you’ve opened or closed your foldable phone. Fortunately, Google is working on a solution to this problem, at least for its own foldable phones.

With the release of the second beta of Android 16, Google has updated the Pixel System Services application with code that suggests a new “robust open/close detection” setting is in the works. Robust open/close detection “helps your Pixel Fold more accurately detect if it’s open or closed.” You’ll want to enable this feature “if you’re using a magnetic accessory” due to the aforementioned interference issues. However, Google warns that you should turn this off if you’re no longer using a magnetic accessory as it can increase battery drain.

Code Copy Text <string name="robust_open_close_detection_attached_notification_text">If you’re using a magnetic accessory, turn on robust open/close detection in Settings. This helps your Pixel Fold more accurately detect if it’s open or closed.</string> <string name="robust_open_close_detection_attached_notification_title">Turn on robust open/close detection</string> <string name="robust_open_close_detection_notification_disable_button">Turn off</string> <string name="robust_open_close_detection_notification_enable_button">Turn on</string> <string name="robust_open_close_detection_removed_notification_text">If you’re no longer using a magnetic accessory, turn off robust open/close detection in Settings to save battery.</string> <string name="robust_open_close_detection_removed_notification_title">Turn off robust open/close detection</string>

The robust open/close detection feature will be found in the Settings app (presumably under the “Display & touch” section), but it isn’t live yet in Android 16 Beta 2. We’re not sure when it will go live, but it could come with the stable release of Android 16. Furthermore, while the strings only name the first-gen Pixel Fold, it’s likely that robust open/close detection will also work for Google’s second-gen Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you have a magnetic case or other accessory on your Pixel Fold or Pixel 9 Pro Fold, let us know if you’ve encountered any issues with its fold detection! If you’re using your Pixel 9 Pro Fold without a case like Android Authority Editor Rita El Khoury, I’d also like to hear from you about your experience!

