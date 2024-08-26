Curious which Pixel features are unavailable in your country? A new tool makes it easy to find out

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR There’s a new web-based tool that makes it easy to see what Pixel features are available in your region, and which aren’t offered.

The tool comes from Redditor darcon134 and is a work in progress but it’s definitely a great tool if you live outside of the US and are curious which Pixel features aren’t actually available in your region.

Unfortunately, many features are only available in the US due to issues with local regulations, limited AI support for languages outside of English, and a few other issues.

The Google Pixel series has evolved considerably over the years, adding a wealth of exclusive features—though many eventually make their way to other Android devices. The Google Pixel 9 series is no exception, offering several new AI features, a new Pixel Weather app, and more.

Sadly, not all of these features are supported on every Pixel model. Even worse, the availability of Pixel features can vary by region. Despite this, Google provides no official way to determine what’s available where. That’s where a new tool from Redditor darcon134 (first spotted by Android Police) comes in handy.

Where is Enabled is a simple web tool that gives you an overview of all the features available for every Pixel model in your region. Keep in mind it’s still a work in progress. For example, there’s currently no way to filter the list of unavailable features by phone model or language. If you notice any issues or have feedback, the website has a form at the bottom that makes it easy to contact the developer.

For those outside the US, it quickly becomes apparent that many of the best features tend to be reserved for the North American market.

Some of these limitations stem from limited support for languages outside of English on some AI features. Stricter regulations can also play a role — this is especially true in the European Union. Certain laws in the EU make it more challenging for Google to roll out its AI features without extra scrutiny, so they often arrive much later than in the US.

The bottom line: if you’re considering a Pixel 9 and are curious about which features are supported in your region, this is undoubtedly the handiest way to find out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments