Pixel 9 is getting 10 new AI features, but at least one isn't ready yet

TL;DR Google is launching several new AI features for the Pixel 9, including the ability to talk to Gemini using voice. There’even a new app for generating AI images, called Pixel Studio.

One of the biggest features is called Add Me, and it lets you virtually add the original photographer to a group photo by stitching together two images.

There is also a Video Boost update also includes several improvements, including 8K sampling and HDR Plus. This is only for Pro users and will arrive a little after the phone’s initial arrival.

The Google Pixel 9 series will arrive with Android 14 instead of Android 15, but there are still plenty of software improvements to be found here, especially when it comes to AI. There are at least ten new AI features that we are aware of, with some of the most exciting additions being Gemini Live, Add Me, and Pixel Studio.

Historically Google has announced new software and AI features but not all of them have rolled out right away. The good news is that most of the new features are arriving at launch, though at least a few won’t be ready at launch. With that in mind, let’s jump right in and take a brief look at some of the biggest new AI features on the Pixel 9 series.

Pixel 9 AI features that are ready from day one

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9 Pro

Let’s start with all the Pixel 9 features that are live from day one. All of these are available for the entire Pixel 9 series unless otherwise indicated.

Magic Editor adds auto frame and Reimagine There are two new Magic Editor features, both of which will at least be temporarily exclusive to the Pixel 9 family. The former automatically frames your selected target, even if that requires expanding the photo using AI. The second feature lets you swap out backgrounds to add fireworks, pink clouds, and more.

Google Keep Magic List You can now talk to Gemini and have it make you a grocery or to-do list using Google Keep. You don’t even have to put specific list items, just say the meals, and it can do the rest. Obviously, how well this works will probably depend on how specific you get. We hope that you can even give it specific sites with the recipes you want, and it will do the work, but for now, that remains unclear until we have more hands-on time with the devices.

Gemini Live

You can now have live natural conversations with Gemini using Gemini Live, with your choice of ten different voices to pick from. While it will be available from day one, it is initially exclusive to Gemini Advanced users. We’ve tested Gemini Live out for ourselves and found it to be very impressive so far.

Pixel Screenshots

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Pixel Screenshots uses on-device AI to analyze all your screenshots. You can then ask Gemini questions and it can pull up information from the screenshots in the form of easily digestable answers.

Call Notes Call Notes is built into the phone app and lets you record your calls. From there it will create a transcript and use Gemini to create a brief summary of the call. You can even search for these summaries and transcripts at any time in the future just by asking Gemini. This feature may not be available at launch in all regions, so your mileage will vary.

Pixel Studio

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

Pixel Studio is a brand new AI-powered app using Imagen 3. You can create new images through text prompts easily, but that’s not all. There’s even the ability to edit and modify these images after they are created. This allows you to better refine the image on the fly without having to completely generate a new one.

Pixel Weather

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This isn’t just a regular weather app, as it adds a few extra AI features to the mix including the ability to make AI weather summaries about the expected conditions and more. Pixel Weather is far from the most exciting addition to Google’s Pixel AI feature set, but it’s still a nice extra.

Add Me

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Completed photo

Add Me is arriving at launch but will initially be listed as Preview (beta) feature. Add Me lets one user take a group photo, and then another user swaps out while the first user takes the spot they would have occupied if they could have been in the image with everyone the first time. Gemini then takes these two images and stitches them together, making it look like the whole group was all present in the shot at once.

Pixel 9 AI features that won’t be ready until later While most of the features above will be ready right away, it seems that a major update to Video Boost is on its way in the future, but won’t be ready for launch.

Google

Video Boost was introduced last year as a way to improve video quality, so it’s technically not new, but we’re counting it due to just how big an update this is. Rendering is now 2x faster, it works on zoom up to 20x, and there’s even support for AI 8K scaling. There’s also HDR Plus support in the works.

