Poll: Have you received the latest Pixel feature drop features yet?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google announced the availability of the latest Feature Drop for Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch this week, bringing a number of nifty features to the table.

In saying so, some social media users and a couple of Team AA members found that they’d received the relevant update but didn’t see the new features. So did you get the new features on your Pixel phone or watch? Let us know via the poll below.

Have you received the latest Pixel feature drop features yet? 183 votes Yes, I got the new features 19 % I got some features but not all of them 16 % I got an update but no features 7 % I haven't received the update 58 %

The June Feature Drop for Pixel phones brings macro video (for the Pixel 7 Pro), emoji wallpapers, new car crash detection features, hands-free photos via a palm gesture, and more. Meanwhile, the Feature Drop for the Pixel Watch brings nighttime SpO2 tracking, irregular heartbeat detection, and auto-pause functionality for exercise.

Me? I’ve received the Feature Drop update on my phone, complete with a subsequent splash screen listing the new features. But I had to update the Pixel camera app to receive macro video support and palm gesture functionality, while I also had to download the Emoji Workshop Wallpaper app. So maybe try this approach first if you’re not seeing any new features after the system update.

