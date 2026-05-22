Google's got disco icons for your Pixel phone, and everyone's already taking them too far

TL;DR Disco-ified version of popular app icons have been going a little viral lately.

Earlier this week, Android head Sameer Samat teased the possibility of an official icon pack.

Today those disco icons go official as a custom style for the Pixel Launcher.

Disco has found itself mired in controversy for longer than many smartphone users have probably been alive (ask your parents about Disco Demolition Night). So it probably shouldn’t have been any surprise that Spotify users’ reactions to the app’s (temporary) new disco ball icon were mixed, at best. Where some people see controversy, others see opportunity, and Google’s rounding this week out by just leaning in to the disco icon fad as hard as it possibly can.

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Late last week, Pixly’s Race Johnson started creating a bunch of disco-ified icons for popular apps, and it wasn’t long before they caught the eye of Android head Sameer Samat:

Now, a lot of execs would just leave that as a playful tease. But apparently Google is still a bit heady on I/O energy this week, because just hours ago today, Samat returned to proclaim that Android’s disco icons are now official

As it turns out, that’s even one of the more restrained deployments of the disco icons. Google’s Dieter Bohn shares his utterly inspired “Sisko Frisco Disco Fresco” home screen:

Absence of Gul Dukat notwithstanding, that’s pretty darn good.

As Artem Russakovskii points out, this isn’t even really an icon pack in the traditional sense. Instead, it’s a new preset for the Pixel Launcher’s custom icon styles. That system’s flexibility is likely responsible for Google’s ability to deploy this update in record time — and we hope bodes well for future custom icon themes.

Pixel users, go ahead and shake your groove things, and give these icons a chance. Are you digging ’em? Can you feel ’em? Let us know down in the comments.

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