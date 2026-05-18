Spotify's disco ball icon wasn't exactly a hit, so it's heading out

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has confirmed its recently updated disco ball icon isn’t staying much longer.

The icon, introduced to mark Spotify’s 20th anniversary, is being rolled back next week because people didn’t like it much.

Until then, Spotify is also running an Unwrapped-style event to share insights about your music preferences throughout the past two decades.

Spotify isn’t always the most preferred music streaming service, but it has cracked the means to keeping users hooked through other nice-to-have features. One example of that is the new app logo, which Spotify recently switched to a shimmering, emerald-green disco ball to mark its 20th anniversary. The new logo has several users excited and has them hoping to keep the logo permanently, or until something more exciting comes along.

X / Spotify

Sadly, if you were looking to relish the disco ball for long, Spotify has bad news for you. Spotify has confirmed that the celebration won’t last long and that the app icon will return to its standard logo next week.

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The change has obviously drawn a mix of reactions from Spotify users. A lot of them want the logo to stick around because it’s unique and stands out from the range of glassy icons on iOS. Some even recommend Spotify keep the icon as a paid feature. Meanwhile, some others are naturally indifferent or aren’t too pleased because “it’s literally a disco ball.”

Android users have been spared the burden of having an opinion on the matter — Spotify simply didn’t bother to update the icon.

As someone who’s generally allergic to Spotify, I’d really like something else Spotify should work on. I’m honestly less concerned about the logo and more about Spotify’s recommendations that somehow converge on popular tracks and artists. I’ve already ranted about that in the past, so I’m gonna pass on the opportunity now.

How to keep Spotify’s disco ball icon? Alas, if you liked the logo and wanted to keep it longer, there’s no direct way to do so. There is, however, one — rather toilsome — way: you can create a custom shortcut in iOS, generate a similar icon with AI (or just take a screenshot of this), and place that on your iPhone’s or iPad’s home screen.

Along with this, Spotify is also running a “Party of the Year(s)” event, where you can view your listening habits and insights, such as your top favorites and most-played songs, over the past 20 years (find yours here!) in an Unwrapped style. While Spotify hasn’t put a timeline on it, it’s possible these insights are also only around until the new logo. So make sure you get

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