There's a good reason why your Pixel might be ignoring the 80% charge limit after its March update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google Pixel owners have reported unexpected charging behavior after the recent March update.

Pixel users with the 80% charge limit enabled have noticed their phone charging beyond this to 100%.

This isn’t a bug and is actually part of the battery recalibration process.

While the March 2025 Pixel Drop brought some extra functionality to Google phones, some unexpected issues have been reported. These significant updates aren’t always smooth sailing, but if you’ve noticed your Pixel blowing past the 80% charge limit after the recent Android 15 QPR2 update, don’t worry. This isn’t a bug, and it’s actually necessary.

Several users on Reddit and Google support forums complained about this issue. The 80% charge limit is an optional feature designed to extend battery lifespan by preventing the phone from charging to full capacity, which can reduce long-term battery degradation. Many users enable it to keep their batteries healthier over time. However, some were surprised to see their devices charging to 100% after updating, assuming the feature had stopped working.

The battery charge limit feature occasionally needs to reach 100%.

Other commenters in the threads pointed out what was likely going on, and this was also confirmed in an announcement on the GrapheneOS forum. According to the post, the battery charge limit feature occasionally needs to reach 100% to recalibrate the estimated battery capacity. This recalibration wasn’t functioning correctly before Android 15 QPR2, but it has now been fixed and ensures more accurate battery health management in the long run.

If your Pixel charges to 100%, let it stay plugged in for a little while after reaching full capacity. Within an hour or so, a shield icon showing charging bypass is active will appear, and this indicates that the calibration is complete. Afterward, the 80% limit will kick in again, and your device will return to its usual charging behavior.

