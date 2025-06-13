First look: The Pixel Camera is next to get a Material 3 Expressive redesign (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that the Pixel Camera app will receive a redesign.

The redesign currently extends to the settings menu and offers an overhaul in line with the Material 3 Expressive design language.

This comes after we discovered a slew of other Google apps with an overhauled visual style.

Google just launched Android 16, but the platform’s big visual overhaul based on Material 3 Expressive is coming later this year. That hasn’t stopped us from uncovering redesigned Google apps, and we’ve now got our first peek at the tweaked Pixel Camera app.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We conducted a teardown of the Pixel Camera app (version 9.9.106.767010485.16) and discovered an overhauled settings menu. These changes aren’t live yet, but we enabled them nonetheless. Check out the screenshots below.

New UI New UI New UI Current UI Current UI Current UI

This redesigned settings menu features redesigned toggles, complete with a tick or “x” so you can easily tell whether an option is on or off. Settings are also placed in white boxes with rounded corners, while lines divide multiple settings in one box.

This is all in line with Google’s new design language, but we’re guessing the app will see further tweaks ahead of Android 16’s Material 3 Expressive release later this year. This isn’t the only change spotted in the Pixel Camera app, as it looks like Google removed the Social Share shortcut as well.

The Pixel Camera changes also come after we uncovered redesigns for various other Google apps, including Google Meet, the Phone app, Gmail, and the Google app.

