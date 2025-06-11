Here's an early look at the Material 3 Expressive changes headed to the Google app (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google app on Android could soon receive some subtle design tweaks.

We’ve spotted upcoming tweaks for the status bar, search progress bar, and the tab bar at the bottom in the latest beta release.

The app could also receive a new Material 3 Expressive loading animation and a button to refresh the feed.

The Google app on Android is set to receive some visual changes in line with Android’s new Material 3 Expressive design language. We’ve spotted these changes in the latest beta release (version 16.22.44), and here’s an early look at the upcoming design improvements.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Starting at the top, the status bar in the Google app has received a translucent gradient background. It gives the status bar a more modern look and is already live in the latest beta release. It’s a very subtle change, and you may not even notice it if you’re using the dark theme on your phone, but it’s more apparent when using the light theme.

Google is also working on a minor tweak for the progress bar that appears under the Search bar when you perform a search. The updated design is slightly thicker and more rounded, as shown in the following screenshot.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Lastly, Google is updating the scroll behavior of the tabs at the bottom of the screen. Currently, the tabs remain persistently visible as you scroll through the app. However, in a future release, Google plans to change this behavior and hide the tabs when you scroll through the feed.

The attached clip shows this new behavior and gives us a glimpse of the new Material 3 Expressive loading animation that will appear when you reach the bottom of the feed. The clip also shows a new “Refresh” button that appears under the search bar as you scroll through the feed, but it’s not functional in the current beta release.

We expect these changes to roll out to users in the coming days, and we’ll update this post as soon as they’re widely available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.