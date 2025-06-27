Google starts rolling out Pixel Camera 'education hub' to help you master every feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out the education hub in the Pixel Camera app.

The feature was announced in the June Pixel Drop.

It allows users to learn how to use various Pixel Camera features and is rolling out on version 9.9 of the Pixel Camera app for the Pixel 6 and above.

Google has begun rolling out the new “education hub” in its Pixel Camera app. Available in version 9.9 of the app for Pixel 6 and newer devices, this feature was first introduced in the June Pixel Drop. So, what does it do? Since the Pixel Camera app is packed with features, and Google keeps adding more from time to time, the education hub is designed to help you get the most out of these features and learn how to use them properly.

When you open the Pixel Camera app, you’ll now notice a question mark in the top-right corner of the interface. Tapping this circular icon opens the “Explore ways to take photos” section. Here, you’ll find quick overviews of various camera modes, such as Add Me, Astrophotography, Night Sight, Macro Focus, Panorama, Action Pan, and more. The features shown will vary depending on your Pixel model and its camera capabilities.

Each mode includes sample images and a handy “How To” section that gives step-by-step instructions on how to use it. A floating “Open Camera” button helps you jump straight into that mode.

You can also explore the video side of the app by scrolling down from the main page to the “Explore ways to take videos” section, with guides for features like Cinematic Blur, Macro Focus video, Time Lapse, and others.

There’s even a “More Tips” section offering additional advice on how to take better photos with your Pixel.

The education hub follows Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design, featuring dynamic shapes and the signature friendly, rounded elements for a more modern look.