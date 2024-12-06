Thank you, Google: Pixel Camera app regains on-screen brightness, WB, and shadow controls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR In the previous Pixel Camera app redesign, Google removed convenient on-screen controls for brightness, white balance, and shadows.

The December Pixel Drop brings Pixel Camera version 9.7, which restores these on-screen controls and allows users to adjust settings directly from the viewfinder.

Some Pixel users have started receiving the update, but you might have to wait a bit longer to get it.

The Pixel Camera app recently underwent a redesign that removed the convenient on-screen Quick Access Controls for adjusting brightness, white balance, and other settings. This change did not sit well with users because it added an extra step, requiring users to tap a settings icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen to access these controls.

Looks like Google realized the change was a mistake and is reverting back to the old on-screen design with the latest version of the Pixel Camera app. Following the December Pixel Drop, the Pixel Camera has been updated to version 9.7 and has regained the on-screen controls that let you adjust the brightness, white balance, and shadows by tapping the viewfinder. This was spotted by a user on Reddit, who received the update on their Pixel 8 Pro.

Controls in Pixel Camera app 9.6 Slider controls in Pixel Camera app 9.7

We also checked for the Pixel Camera 9.7 update on our Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL but have yet to receive the new version of the app. Google usually has a staggered rollout for app updates and new features, so you might also have to wait a little longer to get it.

When you update to version 9.7, you’ll start seeing the familiar white balance slider on the left and the brightness and shadow sliders on the right of the screen when using the camera. This will allow you to quickly adjust these settings instead of having to tap on an extra button.

