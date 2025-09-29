Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google speaks up about expanding access to call recording on Pixel phones
59 minutes ago
- Google documents have indicated that Pixel phones were expanding support for call recording, and today we get an official announcement.
- Pixel 6 and newer hardware that doesn’t support Call Notes will be getting call recording.
- Google also shares that Call Notes is coming to Android Auto before the end of the year.
Considering how easily your smartphone snaps a picture, shoots a video, or records a voice memo, it should be a lot more shocking than it is that so many Android users still struggle to access basic voice call recording. A complicated legal framework certainly doesn’t help matters any, but a few weeks back we found ourselves newly hopeful that things were getting better, as Google updated its support documentation to indicate that call recording was coming to Pixel 6 and newer devices. Despite that change, reports of users actually getting access were hard to come by — was this happening or not? Today, we’re finally getting some insight into what Google’s up to.
Google is highlighting some of the various voice-call features present on Pixel phones, including the new Pixel 10 lineup. After going over things like the fun new Calling Cards, Google gets around to talking about call recording:
Even without transcription or AI-powered note taking, basic Call Recording is a fundamentally useful feature for some types of calls. In all countries where Pixel is supported, Call Recording will be available on Pixel 6 and newer, for devices that can’t support richer Call Notes functionality. Like Call Notes, by default a disclaimer is played to respect the other caller’s privacy. This expansion to new countries will roll out through the rest of the year.
That’s very interesting, as we were expecting access to be limited on a nation-by-nation basis, because of local recording laws. But from the sound of this now, Google intends to make recording generally available anywhere Pixel phones are sold. We’re curious if that means that it will be up to users to ensure their own compliance with local regulations, or if other limitations may be put in place.
Beyond recording, we also get some updates on Scam Detection and Call Notes expanding to additional nations. And speaking of the latter, Google shares that Android Auto is set to support both call screening and Call Notes at some point later in 2025. That’s a major get for Android Auto users, and we look forward to getting a chance to try it out for ourselves.
