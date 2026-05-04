Survey suggests the Pixel battery mess is making a lot of you rethink your next phone

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

New Pixel 11 leaks were flying around today, with the Pro models tipped for improved cameras, brighter displays, and possibly smaller batteries than last year’s Pixel 10 Pro phones. That last part sounds worrying on paper, but I doubt most Pixel fans would lose too much sleep over a few hundred milliamp-hours if the phones reliably lasted through the day. The bigger concern is what it has been for years: inconsistent drain and the nagging feeling that Pixel battery life is always one update away from becoming a problem again. After you told us that most of you had noticed the latest battery drain problem a couple of weeks ago, we wanted to dig deeper and find out whether Google’s battery issues were serious enough to make you leave Pixel behind.

Our latest poll followed my colleague Rita’s opinion piece, in which she argued that Google’s Pixel battery problems are unforgivable after ten years. Her article wasn’t just about the latest March update battery drain issue, though that was a fresh example after Google appeared to acknowledge a related Deep Doze bug. It also looked at the broader Pixel pattern, from inconsistent battery life on the Pixel 10 series to battery longevity concerns, charge throttling, and the wider sense that Google still hasn’t nailed one of the most basic parts of making a phone. Rita is clearly fast losing patience, but she often uses a Pixel out of her professional obligations. Most of you won’t be required to use a Google Pixel for your day job, and the poll results below suggest that you may tell Google what you think with your custom. As the results above show, a large chunk of you are either done with Pixels or close to that point. Around 15% of respondents said they had already switched to another brand because of Google’s battery problems, while just over 30% indicated they planned to switch away with their next upgrade. Another 32% said they still choose Pixel despite the battery issues, and only 22% of voters hadn’t noticed any battery problems.

That last group is similar in size to our previous poll, with the people who haven’t experienced battery issues on the Pixel clearly in the minority. On the flip side, almost 46% of all respondents saying they have either switched away or plan to do so is a rough result for Google. That’s the sort of loyalty wobble that should worry Google more than a few angry comments after a bad update, but the company may still have time to win over the voters who haven’t left yet. Will Google heed this warning? If history is anything to go by, I wouldn’t bet on it.

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You certainly didn’t hold back in the comments section of Rita’s article. Some readers said they had already switched to phones from Poco, Motorola, Samsung, or even Apple, with battery peace of mind often being the main factor. One reader who moved from a Pixel 8 Pro to a vivo V70 summed up that feeling neatly, with reader Udithuday saying, “No battery anxiety, even on 5G — and with zero optimization that alone makes a huge difference.” Another longtime Pixel owner, Deguito, wrote, “I’m not going back to Pixels unless Google radically changes their phones.” Others said they were considering a switch or had already ruled out buying another Pixel.

It wasn’t just a wall of battery rage. Some readers said they had no battery issues with various Pixel models, while others argued that Samsung and other Android brands come with their own compromises. There were also a few weary Pixel loyalists in the mix — as Terlicher put it, “I’d rather have a Pixel with battery problems than anything else in the Android universe,” while another commenter argued that Samsung’s software issues had driven them back to Pixel. That’s probably the most worrying part for Google: Even among the faithful, the power consumption conversation keeps coming back like an annoying low-battery warning.

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