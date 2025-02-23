Pixel 9a makes an unexpected cameo in a Galaxy S25 Edge leak

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Multiple YouTube videos surfaced today showcasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but they were quickly taken down.

One of these videos briefly showed what appears to be a black Pixel 9a resting on a desk, possibly confirming its final hardware design.

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March, likely following Apple’s recent release of the iPhone 16e.

Today’s rumor mill has delivered a double dose of excitement for smartphone enthusiasts. Earlier today, we reported on a YouTube video that gave us our first hands-on look at Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. But just as quickly as it appeared, the video was taken down. However, the leak didn’t end there. Another video, titled “Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Samples,” also popped up, presumably from the same source, before meeting the same fate.

But not before 9to5Google spotted a black device sitting on the desk, which appears to be Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a. The video may be gone, but the publication managed to capture some screenshots. The device definitely matches the Pixel 9a renders we’ve seen so far, and Google’s signature “G” logo on its back strongly suggests that this could be the final production hardware.

Now, I usually love everything matte black, but I have to admit that the Pixel 9a looks a bit too plain. The camera module sits almost flush with the back, and there’s not much happening in terms of design flair. A pop of color on the power button or some contrast around the camera bump could’ve added a bit of personality. Right now, it kind of resembles a dummy unit. Hopefully, Google will have some fun color options in store when it officially launches.

Speaking of launch, the Pixel 9a is expected to debut sometime in March, originally timed to land before Apple’s rumored iPhone SE 4. But with Apple already dropping the iPhone 16e this month, Google’s next budget-friendly Pixel shouldn’t be too far behind. Until then, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for more leaks coming our way.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like