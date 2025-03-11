The Pixel 9a shows up on video, and this time we see its cameras in action

TL;DR YouTuber Alexis Garza uploaded a Shorts video showcasing the Pixel 9a in action at a lucha libre wrestling event.

The video shows us the phone’s camera interface and zoom options but doesn’t reveal any new details about the device.

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch on March 19, with a starting price of $499.

At this point, there’s not much left to speculate about the Google Pixel 9a. The phone has been extensively leaked, from high-resolution renders showing off its color options to real-world photos and hands-on videos. But now, the Pixel 9a has made its most fun appearance yet: at a lively lucha libre wrestling event.

YouTuber Alexis Garza, who previously uploaded Pixel 9a content only for those videos to be taken down, has shared a new YouTube Shorts video showcasing the device during his visit to a lucha libre wrestling event.

In the clip, Garza is seen using the Pixel 9a to capture the high-flying action of the wrestlers, giving us a glimpse of the phone’s camera interface in action. While the video doesn’t reveal any new details about the device, it does show off the phone’s zoom options — 0.5x, 1x, and 2x — which are pretty much what we expected.

The phone spotted in the video is the black variant, which, following Google’s usual naming conventions, will likely be called “Obsidian.” However, unlike previous black Pixel models, this one looks noticeably more muted. The camera bar, once a standout design feature, now blends seamlessly into the back, making for a more subdued aesthetic.

Of course, for those looking for something with a little more flair, leaks suggest that Google will offer some vibrant color options, including a new “Iris” variant, a purple shade that looks quite striking in the renders.

So, what else do we know about the Pixel 9a? Based on previous leaks, the phone is expected to feature Google’s Tensor G4 SoC and Titan M2 security chip. It’s also rumored to sport a 6.3-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

On the camera front, the Pixel 9a is expected to pack a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 13MP selfie shooter. Powering all of this could be a hefty 5,100mAh battery, supported by 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Storage options are said to include 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Pricing will likely start at $499 for the base model, with the 256GB variant costing $599. With Google allegedly planning to unveil the Pixel 9a on March 19, we won’t have to wait much longer for an official reveal.

