Latest Pixel 9a leak zooms in on its fresh camera design

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked marketing images of the Pixel 9a confirm the design we’ve seen in previous leaks.

The images give us a close look at its updated camera module and confirm the four color options.

A couple of supported software features are also highlighted in the new leak.

Google is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone later this month, but the company is struggling to keep it under wraps. Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 9a, right from its updated design to its specifications and price. We’ve even seen some high-resolution renders of the device showcasing all the cool colors from different angles. Now, marketing images of the device have surfaced online, confirming the design seen in previous leaks and revealing a few more details.

The new images, courtesy of noted leaker Evan Blass, give us another close look at the Pixel 9a’s updated camera module, which sits nearly flush with the device’s back panel. One of the close-up shots also showcases the phone’s four colorways: Peony, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Iris variant appears to be the signature color for the mid-ranger as it’s the only one shown in the lifestyle shots.

The images also reveal some of the software features Google plans to offer on the Pixel 9a, including Gemini integration in the Maps, Calendar, and YouTube apps and Theft protection. Although these images don’t shed light on the device’s specifications, previous leaks claim that it will pack Google’s Tensor G4 SoC and Titan M2 security chip, a 6.3-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,700nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Other noteworthy features include a 48MP 1/2-inch format primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree FoV, a 13MP selfie shooter, and a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support.

The Pixel 9a is expected to offer 8GB RAM and come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The base model will reportedly launch for $499, while the higher-storage model will cost $100 more. Google allegedly plans to unveil the device on March 19, with open sales scheduled for March 26.

