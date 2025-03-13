Some lucky Pixel 9a buyers could get a Google TV Streamer for free

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that some Pixel 9a buyers will receive a free Google TV Streamer when purchasing through select Google partners.

The promo is expected to be available in Europe, but there is no confirmation on whether a similar offer will be available in the US.

Google is rumored to announce the Pixel 9a on March 19, with sales beginning on March 26.

With the rumored launch of the Google Pixel 9a just around the corner, leaks about the 2025 mid-ranger have left little to the imagination. We’ve already seen spec sheets, real-world photos, and even hands-on videos surface online. Now, a fresh leak sheds light on how Google plans to sweeten the deal for buyers of the Pixel 9a.

The news comes courtesy of renowned leaker Roland Quandt, who shared the following post on BlueSky. According to Quandt, customers in select European markets who purchase the Pixel 9a through certain Google partners will receive the Google TV Streamer as a complimentary bonus.

For those keeping score, that’s a €119 streaming device thrown in for free, making the Pixel 9a an even more enticing option for budget-conscious tech enthusiasts. While Quandt’s post doesn’t offer any more details about the specific retailers offering this deal, the promotion will surely sweeten the Pixel 9a’s expected price tag of €549 in Europe.

There’s no word yet on whether a similar promotion will be available in the US, where the Pixel 9a is rumored to launch at $499. If Google were to offer the $100 Google TV Streamer as a freebie in the States, it could boost the phone’s value proposition even further. Although current rumors point towards Google actually cutting back on the freebies with the Pixel 9a, so we’re not so optimistic.

As for the Pixel 9a’s launch timeline, Google is reportedly planning to unveil the device on March 19, with sales expected to begin on March 26. That means we won’t have to wait long to see what the Pixel 9a brings to the table.

