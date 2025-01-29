Google's Pixel 9a may be arriving sooner than expected

Android Headlines

TL;DR A leak claims the Pixel 9a will launch in mid-March.

Pre-orders are said to begin on March 19 with shipping to start on March 26.

The battery capacity is reportedly 5,100mAh.

As you know, Google moved up the launch date of the Pixel 9 series from October to August. It is also moving up the release date of Android 16 from Q3 2025 to Q2. Continuing the trend, a new leak suggests the tech giant is planning to move up the launch of the Pixel 9a as well.

In yet another leak from Android Headlines, we may have learned the pre-order and shipping dates for the Pixel 9a. The outlet claims the budget-friendly Pixel will launch in mid-March, with pre-orders going live on March 19. It’s also said that the device will start shipping and hit store shelves on March 26. If true, this launch would happen a couple of months earlier than the usual date, which tends to be around May while Google I/O is on everyone’s mind.

Earlier leaks allege that the 128GB Pixel 9a will cost the same as its predecessor, $499. However, we can expect to pay a little more for the 256GB model, which is said to be $599 — that’s $40 more expensive than last year.

We have also seen leaks about the battery size, which was previously reported to be 5,000mAh. But today’s leak claims the handset will have the biggest battery ever put in a Pixel phone — 5,100mAh. For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a battery capacity of 5,060mAh.

When launch day arrives, it should come in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony. If you want to know what else we’ve heard about the Pixel 9a, be sure to check out our Pixel 9a rumor hub.

