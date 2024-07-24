A fresh leak offers a good look at the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and Pro XL together

TL;DR A new leaked image by Evan Blass showcases the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL together.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL seem to feature thinner, more uniform bezels compared to the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 series will debut on August 13.

Google surprised everyone by moving the Pixel 9 series launch from October to August, keeping the change under wraps until the official announcement. Since then, we have had a flurry of Pixel 9 leaks revealing almost everything there is to know about Google’s 2024 flagships. But even with all this information out there, the internet still can’t get enough of these leaks, and neither can we.

The latest leak comes from renowned leaker Evan Blass, who dropped this image of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL on X/Twitter. The image appears to feature official renders of the phone, though it is disappointingly low-resolution. Nevertheless, the image gives us a look at all three phones lined up together. The 9 and 9 Pro seem to be the same size, while the 9 Pro XL is noticeably larger, similar to the Pixel 8 Pro.

All three phones also seem to be sporting the brand-new Pixel 9 series wallpapers that the Android Authority team exclusively revealed earlier this summer. We can also discern that the Pro models have thinner and more uniform bezels around the screen, while the Pixel 9’s bezels appear slightly thicker. All three Pixel phones will feature flat displays this year.

Talking about Pixel displays, earlier today, we exclusively uncovered the detailed display specs on all four phones in the Pixel 9 series. The fourth phone is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which Google has already confirmed will launch at the August 13 event.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments