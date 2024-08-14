Should you buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL or wait for the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is now official! The latest Pixels pack a faster SoC, more RAM than ever before, redesigned aesthetics, and plenty of other software improvements under the hood. Before you are tempted to pre-order Google’s latest flagship, it’s important to remember there’s strong competition heading Google’s way early next year, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It’s too early to make a proper comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Galaxy S25 Ultra. Nonetheless, let’s at least take a closer look at what we expect from the Ultra, and whether or not you might be better off waiting.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What are the biggest differences we can expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S Ultra and Google Pixel Pro series have always had a lot in common. Both previously stood at the top of their respective packs, had similar footprints, and were known for providing exceptional camera experiences. The Pro XL continues in this same tradition (well, excluding the Pro Fold, at least), and we suspect the Galaxy S25 Ultra will as well.

Of course, despite their similarities on the surface, the two brands often take very different approaches in designing their hardware and software. At a glance, let’s take a look at a few ways the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely differ: Performance: The Tensor G4 is a solid chip, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have more raw power overall, thanks to the Snapdragon chip that’s expected to power it. The Pixel 9 Pro XL does have more RAM than the S24 Ultra, but it’s hard to say if that will be the case with Samsung’s successor.

The Tensor G4 is a solid chip, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have more raw power overall, thanks to the Snapdragon chip that’s expected to power it. The Pixel 9 Pro XL does have more RAM than the S24 Ultra, but it’s hard to say if that will be the case with Samsung’s successor. Design: Both phones may feature new designs, but you can expect some slight differences in screen size and aesthetics.

Both phones may feature new designs, but you can expect some slight differences in screen size and aesthetics. Features: Google introduces plenty of new Gemini-powered features and even some extras like satellite SOS support, but we imagine the same will apply to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The latter device also stands out thanks to its support of the S Pen. Keep in mind everything we know about the Galaxy S25 Ultra is based on rumors and speculation. Let’s dive a bit deeper into what might be changing below.

Google pushes performance and hardware harder than before, but Samsung will still likely lead here

Samsung has always put a lot of focus on performance, features, and customization. At least in the US, the highest-end Snapdragon is always the star of the show, and often Samsung has the lead in display quality and more.

In comparison, Google has focused more on the core experience over performance, at least since the debut of the Pixel 6 family. It often has fewer software features, but what it does bring to the table meaningfully helps improve the Pixel experience. The same goes for the hardware, as Pixel hardware might not see the same kind of generational leaps with the Tensor G SoC as the Qualcomm Snapdragon, but the changes the company does make are all purposefully designed to complement its new software improvements.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL continues to show how well this formula works for Google. The Tensor G4 continues to refine the machine learning and AI experience, with new hardware additions like a jump from 12GB to 16GB of RAM. Google says a portion of this RAM is dedicated to helping AI performance on-device. There are also plenty of new Gemini-powered AI features as well.

Hardware gets a heavier push with the Pixel 9 Pro XL as well, with meaningful improvements including a slightly larger display, a flatter redesigned body plan, and extras like 45W wired charging. Up until now, that’s an area where Samsung had the company beat, but unless the Galaxy S25 Ultra upgrades its wired charging capabilities, the two phones may very likely be equal here. Current rumors suggest Samsung has no plans to go above 45W with the S25 Ultra, however.

To its credit, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to continue to be a powerhouse. In fact, for those not in the US, this might be a huge update as rumors suggest that yield issues with the Exynos 2500 mean that Samsung may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all regions.

The Snapdragon series always leads by a wide margin, with Tensor chips a few generations behind when it comes to raw performance. The gap may be even bigger in 2025. Reportedly, Tongzi (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s alleged code-name) might hit 4GHz speeds, which would be a sizable update from the Gen 3 at 3.3GHz.

A previous roadmap for the next generation of UFS also suggests that UFS 4.0 4-lane CS will roll out in 2025, which means the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have double the read and write rates compared to the devices still using UFS 4.0. This will likely help ensure smooth, short load times as well as let it perform AI functions a bit faster.

Expect a large refresh

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is effectively the sequel to the Pixel 8 Pro, as there are now three different Pro models, but the XL best lines up with the specs and footprint of the original Pixel Pro series. There are not only new models, the Pixel 9 Pro XL also sees one of the biggest design overhauls the Pixel series has seen in years.

The curvy design of previous Pixels has been replaced with a flatter design language that looks more like its other contemporaries like the Galaxy S and iPhone series. The bezels are also much more uniform this time around. Even the iconic Pixel camera has seen an overhaul, with the full-body design giving way to a new centered, oval-shaped module. The end result is a phone that not only looks great, but it’s also much more comfortable than past iterations too.

These improvements aren’t just skin deep either, as the phone now has Victus 2 glass on the front and back, while the Pixel 8 series used the standard Victus. This should ensure better durability than its predecessor.

After years of minor design changes, it seems both Samsung and Google are ready to shake things up a bit more than usual.

Samsung is also rumored to be getting a big redesign this year with the Galaxy S25 series. According to leaker Revengus, former Mercedes-Benz designer Ilhwan Lee has been tasked with making the brand feel fresh again. What exactly these changes might look like? That’s a bit more up for debate, as there are a few conflicting rumors.

Early on, there were rumors we might see a higher grade of Titanium, but at least a few industry experts think it’s possible Samsung will still stick to a cheaper grade. Right now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Grade 2 titanium, which is softer, cheaper, and easier to work with. In contrast, Apple uses Grade 4, made of titanium, aluminum, and vanadium.

There are also rumors Samsung has tried at least four different prototypes, though it sounds like the main changes will revolve around the frame and the bezel. There are reports we could see a thinner, flatter frame with slimmer bezels and sides, but a thicker top and bottom. More recently, however, Ice Universe claimed the Ultra might be ditching its sharper, boxier corners in favor of something with slightly more rounded aesthetics, such as the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

There are even whispers we could see the display increase to as big as 6.9 inches, which would make its display marginally larger than the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Bottom-line, both Google and Samsung are likely shaking things up with their designs for their next-gen flagships.

Should you wait for the Galaxy S25 Ultra or buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t expected to arrive until sometime in January or February of 2025, which means there’s still a bit of a wait. If you are completely sold on Google’s vision for AI, hardware, and software it’s very unlikely the Ultra will change your mind and so if you really need a new phone now, there’s no reason to wait.

Still, for those less certain of what they are looking for, it might be a wise move to wait a little if you don’t urgently need a new phone. Google is notorious for cutting its phones significantly not too far off launch, especially right before the debut of Samsung’s next-gen darlings. Even if you decide the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t worth buying, odds are you’ll be able to get the Pixel 9 Pro XL for a bit cheaper if you don’t mind waiting.

