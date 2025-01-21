PSA: All Google Pixel 9 series phones still on sale

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. The discounts apply to all color versions as long as they are available directly from Amazon.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

I am not a fan of paying a bunch of money for smartphones, so it makes sense that the Google Pixel 9 is my favorite deal here. At $649, it is a great deal, as it’s still considered a high-end smartphone.

The design language is very similar across the whole lineup. All these devices have outstanding build quality, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back and front. All the main devices, save for the Fold, also come with an IP68 rating.

Like other Pixel 9 handsets, this base model still gets a Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of RAM, which is enough processing power to keep nearly anyone happy. The display is smaller at 6.3 inches, but some of us prefer that smaller form factor, and it still has a really nice Full HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera system isn’t as good as the Pro versions, but it is still very good. Remember, this is a Pixel! Battery life was quite impressive, as well. Despite being smaller at 4,700mAh, it had no issue making it through a full day. Oh, and you’ll get one of the best update promises the industry has to offer. Google is committing to seven years of support!

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

If you want something with a bit more flare, but that isn’t bigger in size, maybe the Google Pixel 9 Pro is more up your alley. It still keeps the 6.3-inch display, but it’s an LTPO OLED panel with a higher resolution of 2,856 x 1,280. It has the same Google Tensor G4 processor, but gets upgraded to 16GB of RAM.

The camera system is likely the nicest upgrade with this one. This one gets the whole package, with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP periscope 5x optical zoom option. It’s the same setup you’ll find in the Pro XL version, and it is stunning. This is easily one of the best camera phones around.

This one gets the same 27W wired charging as the base Pixel 9, but the wireless charging gets improved to 21W, as opposed to 15W.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

Now, if you really want to go all out with the Google experience, we believe this is the best Pixel 9 series handset around. The Pixel 9 Pro XL makes no sacrifices. Of course, you get the Google Tensor G4 and 16GB of RAM. It also has the same stunning camera system we find in the Pro version.

The screen is much larger, at 6.8 inches, and it also has a higher resolution of 2,992 x 1,344. This one actually gets a larger 5,060mAh battery, and despite the more energy-sucking specs, it can still easily last a full day.

That said, it does charge much faster. It can handle 37W wired speeds, and up to 23W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be the most expensive of the bunch, but it is definitely not the best. It’s certainly unique, though. The foldable form factor gives it dual functionality, as it can operate as a smartphone/tablet hybrid of sorts. All that said, it is one of the best foldable devices, and it’s worth a look if you’ve been thinking of getting one of these novel gadgets.

Foldable smartphones are pricey! This is why a $300 discount is nice, even if the discounted price is still $1,499. It gets a really nice 8-inch LTPO OLED internal display with a crisp 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a smaller 6.3 external display to conserve battery, for those times when you don’t need a huge screen.

Of course, there are some downsides, at least compared to the rest of the Pixel 9 series. The camera quality isn’t as good. The battery is smaller, at 4,650mAh, and it even charges slower. It can run 21W speeds when wired or 7.5W wireless.

You’re paying for the form factor, but at least you’re paying a bit less than usual! These Google Pixel 9 deals have been around for a while, which is uncommon for good deals. We can only assume these discounts will end relatively soon, so get them while you can!

You might like

Comments