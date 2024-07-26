Official Pixel 9 Pro cases leak showing off a surprise new color option

TL;DR Leaked images reveal what appear to be the official silicone cases for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The cases can be seen in Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose colors, with both Pro models sharing these choices.

Notably, an Aloe color option similar to the Pixel 8a appears to be exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro.

When Google first announced the Pixel 9 series launch event on August 13, there was a lot of excitement and mystery about what it would reveal. But, in the last few days, most of the surprises have been spoiled by leaks.

From official specs and wallpapers to promo videos, it seems like we know almost everything about the Pixel 9 series already. To top it off, Android Headlines has now leaked images of what look like the official cases for the Pixel 9 Pro phones.

We can see the familiar-looking Pixel 9 Pro silicon case in five colors: Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose, and Aloe. While the first four colors match the expected Pixel 9 Pro colors, Aloe is a surprise since it was last seen on the Pixel 8a, and we don’t expect it to be coming to the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL case can be seen in the first four colors, excluding Aloe. The inside of the cases has a fabric-like lining, and the exterior should offer a grippy texture that should prove beneficial given the potentially slippery nature of the Pixel 9 Pro’s matte finish back.

One disappointing aspect of these cases is the sloping camera cutout for the new rectangular camera bar on the Pixel 9 phones. This design choice makes the case-covered Pixel 9 Pro look similar to the curvy Pixel 8 series rather than the new flat-edged design Google is going for.

With August 13 around the corner, we hope Google still has some surprises left for us at the event, which starts at 10 AM PT.

