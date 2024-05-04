The biggest Pixel 8a leak yet reveals all the juicy details

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A major leak, including a spec sheet and promo image, has revealed extensive details about the Google Pixel 8a.

The document all but confirms key specs, including a 120Hz display, Tensor G3 chip, and wireless charging.

The promo image indicates a European price of €549, hinting at a possible price increase from the Pixel 7a.

As Google I/O 2024 approaches on May 14, the excitement surrounding the potential unveiling of the Google Pixel 8a is reaching a fever pitch. A significant new leak has emerged, offering what could be our most detailed look yet at the specifications of Google’s eagerly awaited mid-range phone.

This leak originates from X/Twitter user @MysteryLupin, who has shared what appears to be a translated document outlining a comprehensive list of the Pixel 8a’s technical specifications. Additionally, the leaker has released a promotional image that suggests European pricing for the device, as well as a potential discount for those who pre-order the phone.

Consistent with earlier rumors, the Google Pixel 8a appears to have received its most significant upgrade in the display department. The leaked spec sheet indicates a 6.1-inch display boasting a smoother 120Hz refresh rate and a dazzling 2,000-nit peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Pixel 8a’s listed dimensions and weight suggest a slightly smaller form factor than the Pixel 7a, potentially reflecting a more rounded design.

The Pixel 8a is expected to feature the same powerful Tensor G3 chipset found in the flagship Pixel 8 series, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The leaked information suggests the phone will be available with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the leak points to a 64MP main sensor complemented by a 13MP ultrawide lens — a setup that mirrors the Pixel 7a. The 13MP front-facing camera also appears to remain unchanged. Staying true to Google’s reputation, we can anticipate a range of clever AI-powered photo editing tools to accompany the Pixel 8a.

Though not included in the leaked document, previous reports suggest the Pixel 8a will offer an impressive seven years of software updates, putting it on equal footing with the premium Pixel 8 models.

The specifications also indicate IP67 water and dust resistance, ensuring the phone’s durability. For fast connectivity, the Pixel 8a is expected to support a USB 3.2 Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6E. Security-wise, the phone is listed to include both an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock capabilities.

The leaked document reveals that the Pixel 8a could arrive in a wider range of colors than initially expected. Color options are listed as “Volcanic Black,” “Porcelain,” two shades of blue (“Blue” and “Azure”), and two shades of green (“Green” and “Aloe”). It’s important to note that color availability may differ based on your location, and some of these colors could be Google store exclusives, as usual.

The Pixel 8a’s price tag is the final piece of the puzzle, and it’s a doozy. While earlier reports hinted at a definite price increase, a more recent leak suggested that the US price could remain around $500. However, the promotional image shared by @MysteryLupin shows a European starting price of €549. That’s a bit higher than the Pixel 7a, making us wonder if prices will jump in other countries too.

While there might be some inconsistencies due to the English translation, the document offers a largely reliable preview of the Pixel 8a’s specifications. We anticipate few surprises when the phone is officially unveiled later this month.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments