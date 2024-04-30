Pixel 8a US price leaked: Yay or nay?

TL;DR US pricing of the Pixel 8a has leaked, alongside marketing renders.

The Pixel 8a is said to cost $499 for its 128GB storage variant and $559 for its 256GB storage variant.

The Pixel 8a has been surfacing through leaked renders and leaked ads, and it was only a matter of time until we learned more crucial information about the phone. That time is here, as a new report has shared the pricing of the Pixel 8a in the US, and we’re surprised.

According to a report from Smartprix, the Pixel 8a will cost $499 in the US for its 128GB storage variant and $559 for the 256GB storage variant. This pricing is the same as the Pixel 7a’s launch price of $499 for the 128GB variant, though the phone was frequently available at lower prices through sales and discounts.

Google Pixel 8a leaked US price: Hot or not? 240 votes Hot! $499 is a great price for the Pixel 8a! 60 % Not. The Pixel 8a is too expensive for what it offers. 40 %

If Google maintains the same price for the Pixel 8a, it would make it a worthwhile upgrade over the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is said to feature a better display, the newer Tensor G3 SoC, and a slightly larger battery than the Pixel 7a while launching at the same price. This purported price is still a leak, so treat it with some skepticism; but if true, it would set Google up with another great budget phone.

This leak also highlights a new tidbit about the Pixel 8a: It will be available in a 256GB storage option alongside the 128GB variant. Previous Pixel A devices, including the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a, have only been available in a 128GB variant. This would be a good move from Google to attract users who find 128GB storage too little for their needs in 2024.

The report also includes several marketing images of the Pixel 8a. We’ve already seen the Pixel 8a leak extensively, and these images provide even more corroboration of what we can expect from Google in the coming weeks.

One of the images shows off the Circle to Search feature, marking it as a highlight on the Pixel 8a. This is not surprising, considering Google’s perennial focus on making it easier to search on your phone.

Do you like the Pixel 8a so far? Let us know in the comments below!

