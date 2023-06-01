Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Pixel 8 might not get the wireless charging boost you crave
- The Pixel 8 received a listing on the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) website.
- The listing sheds light on the phone’s wireless charging speeds.
We’re not expecting the arrival of the Google Pixel 8 for quite some time, but the device has already passed a key regulatory hurdle. This week, a new listing on the WPC’s website revealed core wireless charging specs for the phone.
The regulatory body’s listing (h/t 9to5 Google) suggests that the Pixel 8 (specifically model GKWS6) will continue using Qi wireless charging technology with a maximum wattage of 12W. Interestingly, this is the maximum wattage third-party chargers can push to current Pixel devices. Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd gen), can deliver up to 20W to the Pixel 7 and 23W to the Pixel 7 Pro. Google could well be implementing the same disparity with its forthcoming series.
Are you planning to buy a Pixel 8 series phone?
Notably, the listing doesn’t reveal much else about the phone. The image used is not the Pixel 8, but we already have a good idea of the series’ aesthetics based on an earlier leak. There’s also no word yet on the Pixel 8 Pro, so we could still see a bump in wireless charging speed on the top-level model.
We expect the Pixel 8 line to debut in Google’s usual September-October announcement period, so expect several rumors to land before then.