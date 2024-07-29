Pixel 8 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro XL? Which design appeals to you?

We spied early shots of the Google Pixel 9 series well before its August 13 launch. The real-life stills and renders paint a decent picture of the four phones in the lineup, but more recently, a video emerged detailing one in much more detail.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the 6.8-inch version of the standard 6.3-inch Pro, received a 20-minute detailed hands-on from a Ukrainian YouTuber. Although the phone is never booted at any point, its new curves and external features are on full display. In the video (embedded for reference above), the phone is also compared with its contemporaries, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and, more interestingly, the Pixel 8 Pro.

Now that we have a clear side-by-side comparison, which design do you prefer? Do you like the Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL? Be sure to vote in our poll!

Which design do you prefer: Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL? 246 votes Google Pixel 8 Pro 41 % Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 59 %

The video does an excellent job of comparing the two phones’ camera bumps. Gone is the tapered bar style on the Pixel 8 Pro, and in comes a pill-style array that arguably looks a little cleaner and more modern. The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s G logo at the rear is slightly larger, while the newer phone also exhibits much rounder corners. Finally, one another apparent decision is the iPhone-like sharp edges, unlike the slightly curved sides of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Both designs have their merits, and I think there’s no clear winner here. But what do you think? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below.

