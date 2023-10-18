Pixel 7 series trade-in values have gone from bad to worse at the Google Store

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 7 series trade-in values have dropped significantly on the Google Store.

Google is now offering a measly $274 for the Pixel 7 Pro and $200 for the Pixel 7.

Previously, Google was giving a $420 trade-in for the Pixel 7 Pro and $325 for the standard model.

Google seems to be punishing Pixel 7 series owners for not pre-ordering the Pixel 8 series. If you’re a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro user and are only now looking to pick up a Pixel 8 series phone, you’re in for a not-so-pleasant surprise. Google has cut down the trade-in values of its 2022 flagships significantly than what it was offering during the Pixel 8 pre-order period.

If Google’s initial trade-in program for the Pixel 8 series was bad, this is way worse (h/t DroidLife). When the new 2023 Pixels launched, Google was offering a $420 credit for the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro which launched at $899, and a $325 credit for the 128GB Pixel 7 which was originally priced at $599.

Now, Google is giving you a measly $274 for the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro trade-in and $200 for the standard Pixel 7 with the same amount of storage. If you have a 256GB Pixel 7 Pro model, you can get a $299 credit now, while the 512GB model is worth $325. Meanwhile, the 256GB Pixel 7 model tops out at $225 in trade-in credits. You can get more value if you trade in a two-year-old 128GB iPhone 13 or a 256GB iPhone 11 from 2019!

Not only has Google absolutely slashed Pixel 7 series trade-in values, but you’re also no longer eligible to get the free Pixel Watch 2 if you buy a Pixel 8 series phone. So it’s a double whammy Google has dealt its own loyal Pixel 7 customers.

