Some Pixel 8 trade-in offers are insultingly bad

TL;DR Google has revealed trade-in offers for the Pixel 8 phones.

The Pixel 7 Pro will only get you up to $420 in credit, less than the iPhone 11

However, Google is offering solid trade-in values for older Pixels and iPhones.

The Google Pixel 8 series is here, and both phones have received a $100 price hike. One way to soften the blow is to make use of Google’s trade-in offers, but some of these offers seem ridiculously bad.

For starters, it seems like the company is low-balling trade-in offers for its top Pixel phone of 2022. Google says it’s prepared to give you up to $420 credit for the Pixel 7 Pro which launched at $899. However, this figure is lower than even 2019’s iPhone 11 (up to $440 credit) and 2021’s Galaxy S21 Ultra (up to $430). The Pixel 7 fares a little better as you’re getting up to $325 in credit, but that’s actually lower than 2018’s iPhone XR ($350).

The company is dishing out some pretty anemic trade-in values for foldables too. Expect to get up to $364 in credit for the top-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which launched at $1,799) and up to $220 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Things don’t look better if you’ve got a OnePlus handset. The company says you’ll get up to $104 for the OnePlus 10 Pro (if it’s the 512GB model), while the OnePlus 9 will only net you $72 in credit. At least the OnePlus 9 Pro will get you up to $200. Why are you getting much more credit for the OnePlus 9 Pro compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro? Who knows.

Older Pixels and iPhones are worth trading in

It’s not all bad, though, as 9to5Google rightfully notes that trade-in offers for older Pixels are decent to generous. Expect to get up to $400 for the Pixel 6 Pro, $325 for the Pixel 6, and $300 for the Pixel 6a. Google is also dishing out up to $250 in credit for the Pixel 4, $200 for the Pixel 4a, and up to $300 for the Pixel 5.

You’re also getting some solid trade-in values if you’ve got an iPhone. Google will give you up to $750 in credit for an iPhone 14 Pro series device, all the way down to the iPhone XR’s aforementioned $350 credit. In saying so, values take a steep drop from here, while even last year’s iPhone SE 2022 will only net you up to $100.

It’s nevertheless clear that Google is targeting people with older iPhones and Pixels with its trade-in offers. It’s just unfortunate that owners of recent Pixels and other Android phones don’t get decent trade-in values too.

