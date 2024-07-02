Google addresses Pixel 6 series bricking bug amid user complaints

Hi Pixel Community,

We’ve recently received reports from some users who have run into issues factory resetting their Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a after they take the latest system update. We understand that factory resetting isn’t something many users do regularly, but because we care about your experience and want to keep you informed, we would like to share these additional details with you:

To avoid this issue, we recommend leaving your device powered on and idle for 15 minutesafter it has rebooted following a system update. After that time you may factory reset your device. Alternatively, you can factory reset your device before taking the latest system update.

taking the latest system update. If you’ve already factory reset your Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a and are experiencing issues, stay tuned to this thread for further information and updates. The team has identified the root cause of the issue and is working on developing the best possible solution.

Our teams are actively working to fix this issue. We appreciate your patience and support.

Thanks,

The Google Pixel Support Team