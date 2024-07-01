Got a Pixel 6 series device? You may not want to factory reset it

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 6 series users are experiencing a new issue that bricks devices following a factory reset.

The issue seems to affect all three models in the lineup, and it’s not limited to a particular Android release.

Google seems to be aware of the issue but has yet to release an official statement.

Several Google Pixel 6 series users have recently reported facing an issue that bricks their device while performing a factory reset. The issue seems to affect all three devices in the lineup irrespective of whether they’re running the latest stable update or an Android 15 beta build.

According to user reports on Reddit and Google’s support forums (via TechIssuesToday), affected Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a models fail to boot after attempting a factory reset and show different error messages during boot. While some report seeing an error saying that the device “cannot load Android system,” others have highlighted an error that says the device is “unable to enable ext4 verity” because it’s missing a “tune2fs” file.

Attempts to recover devices using the Android Flash Tool and the Pixel Repair Tool don’t seem to work either, leaving users with no choice but to wait for an official solution from Google. Thankfully, Google seems to be aware of the issue.

According to a comment from a Platinum Product Expert in a related support forum thread, the concerned team at Google has said that “this is a known issue currently under investigation.” But since Google has not released an official statement, we don’t know if a fix is underway. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

It’s worth noting that the issue does not seem to affect all Pixel 6 users, as we were able to successfully factory reset a Pixel 6 on the latest Android 15 beta and had no problems. However, we’d still recommend not performing a factory reset until Google sheds more light on the underlying cause.

