It seems like just yesterday that Google was taking the stage to introduce the world to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Since then, the phones have been released to the public, reviewed, and faced scrutiny for display and build quality issues. Even though the phones are just out, our attention is now shifting to the next generation of Pixel devices after their codenames may have been leaked.

According to reporting from Droid Life, the three names to look out for are “crosshatch”, “albacore”, and “blueline”. Two of the devices are being described as “premium” while the third as simply “high” end tier. The information reaches back to earlier this year when the source passed along information that Droid Life then worked to confirm. That confirmation came when an AOSP comment referencing Pixel devices popped up with the name crosshatch.

The way the name crosshatch is displayed lends credence to it being a device codename. Multiple instances of both “sailfish” and “marlin” pop up in different listings but using the same naming convention. As you might remember, both sailfish and marlin refer to original Pixel and Pixel XL.

We also see a reference to a previously unknown device codenamed “wahoo”. No information has been released or leaked about “wahoo” at this time, but rumor has it that it may be left over from the 2017 devices and not part of the 2018 group of devices.

Even though we’re seeing three codenames leaked, that does not mean we’re going to get three devices next year. Earlier this year, a third supposed Pixel device surfaced only for Google to release two phones, not three. It’s possible that Google could be working on a third phone so it will have direct competitors for all three Apple iPhones, but details are far too thin to speculate on that.

It took months after the original Pixel’s release for leaks centered on the Pixel 2 started surfacing. Could this mean that Google is getting a head start on the next generation of Pixel devices? Could these be leftover devices that Google has scrapped? Whatever the case, details are far too sparse right now to make any kind of determination. But, we will keep our eyes out for any more developments on this situation and bring you the latest.