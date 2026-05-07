The Pixel 11 series isn't out yet but we already have our first leak for Pixel 12 chip

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A prominent leaker has revealed that the Tensor G7 processor is codenamed Lajolla.

The chipset is expected to be used in the Pixel 12 phones in 2027.

This leak comes months ahead of the Pixel 11’s launch window.

Google will launch the Pixel 11 series later this year, and we’ve already heard plenty of details about the Tensor G6 processor expected to power these phones. Now, it turns out that we’ve already got our first leak for the Pixel 12’s processor.

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MysticLeaks on Telegram has revealed that the Tensor G7 processor, expected to appear in Pixel 12 phones, is codenamed Lajolla or LaJolla. This is likely a reference to the La Jolla area in San Diego.

This internal name would be in keeping with the firm’s recent Tensor codenames, which also reference areas in California. For example, the Tensor G5 seen in the Pixel 10 phones was codenamed Laguna, while the upcoming Tensor G6 is codenamed Malibu.

We don’t know anything else about the Tensor G7 at the moment, but I’m willing to bet that it could use TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process once again. I really hope this chip can duke it out with Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung’s flagship processors. But don’t hold your breath for this, as Google tends to emphasize AI capabilities over raw performance.

In any event, there’s no shortage of Tensor G6 leaks. The Pixel 11’s chip is expected to pack a 2nm TSMC design, a seven-core 4.11GHz CPU, PowerVR CXTP-48-1536 graphics, and a MediaTek M90 modem. The processor is also tipped to offer an upgraded security chip, TPU, and image signal processor.

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