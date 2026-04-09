The Pixel 11 series could be the first to use Samsung's latest display tech

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 11 series will reportedly ship with Samsung’s latest M16 OLED display panel.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may also feature the same panel.

Assuming release dates follow existing patterns, the Pixel 11 series should be available some weeks before the iPhone 18 series.

The Pixel 11 series will be here in a matter of months, and some details about Google’s upcoming flagships have already started making their way out into the world. A report published today sheds a little light on the phones’ display panels, which will they’ll purportedly share with this year’s high-end iPhone models.

Korean-language publication ETnews reports that both the Pixel 11 series and iPhone 18 Pro models will use Samsung’s upcoming M16 OLED panels. The latest panels should mean upgrades to brightness, color vibrancy, and power consumption, the report says.

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The Galaxy S26, all of Apple’s iPhone 17 phones, and the Pixel 10 Pro currently use Samsung’s previous-generation M14 OLED panels. If today’s reporting is accurate, it could mean that the Pixel 11 series will comprise the first phones to ship with Samsung’s latest display tech: Google’s been releasing its flagship phones in August lately, ahead of iPhone launches in September.

Samsung’s own devices will seemingly lag behind other manufacturers in adopting the company’s own new display tech. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in early 2027, months after Google and Apple’s phones that’ll reportedly leverage M16 panels.

It’s hard to guess exactly how the new M16 OLED panel will improve on the M14 in regular usage, and in all likelihood, the differences will be minor for average Pixel users — the Pixel 10 series’s displays are already quite good. Still, it’s interesting that Google may beat bigger players to the punch when it comes to adopting the latest display tech.

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